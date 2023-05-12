Dying Light Skills, Perks, XP and Character Progression – Survivor, Agility, Power



As you progress through the story and earn XP, you will be able to select from a wide array of skills – which will give you an edge against mutants.

Dying Light Skills, Perks, XP

In this guide, I have broken down all skills, pre-requisites, and possible effects for each one.

Survivor Skills

Novice Survivor Perks

Survival Starter Kit (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 2

This skill teaches you how to craft the most common things like Lockpicks, Throwing Stars, Molotov, and more.

Backpacker (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 3 and Survival Starter Kit

You receive four extra weapon slots and learn to utilize backpack space more effectively.

Boosters (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 3 and Survival Starter Kit

This skill teaches you how to craft Boosters which allow faster running, better sight in darkness, and more.

Elemental Throwing Stars (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 4 and Survival Starter Kit

This skill teaches you how to craft Throwing Stars with effects including Paralyzing, Burning, and Exploding.

Barter (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 4 and Survival Starter Kit

This skill reduces shop prices by 10 per cent.

Master Backpacker (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 6 and Backpacker

You receive six extra weapon slots and 14 slots for gear.

Booster XL (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 6 and Boosters

You gain much longer effects from Boosters.

Haggle (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 8 and Barter

This skill further reduces shop prices by another 10 per cent.

DIY Grenades (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 8 and Elemental Throwing Stars

This skill teaches you how to craft Shrapnel, Bleeding, Paralyzing, and Toxic grenades.

Trap Bombs (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 11 and DIY Grenades

This skill teaches you to craft bombs that lure enemies and then explode.

Hard Bargain (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 11 and Haggle

This skill increases the amount you receive for selling extra items at your disposal.

Adept Survivor Perks

Crafting Expertise (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 5

This skill allows you to receive additional items while crafting something.

Electric Fences (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 7 and Crafting Expertise

This skill teaches you how to craft Electrical Fence Traps which are amazing to fend off pursuing zombies.

Lucky Repair (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 7 and Crafting Expertise

Combine this skill with Conserve Weapons from Power Line and you will be able to keep your weapons for a long time.

Shield Mastery (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 8 and Crafting Expertise

This skill teaches you how to craft shields.

Camouflage (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 9

With this skill, you will be able to use dead bodies to your advantage and hide yourself from pursuing mutants.

Exploding Cars (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 10 and Electric Fences

This skill teaches you how to craft Exploding Cars Traps. These traps lure mutants near them and then explode, dealing massive amount of damage.

Nimble Hands (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 10 and Lucky Repair

This skill allows you to search dead bodies a lot faster and have better chances of finding decent loot.

Shield Crafting (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 11 and Shield Mastery

This skill teaches you how to add elemental effects to your crafted shields. The effects include Electricity, Stunning, and Blast.

Camouflage Attack (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 12 and Camouflage

With this skill, mutants will not be able to notice while you are attacking under the effect of Camouflage.

Expert Survivor Perks

Grappling Hook (Active)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 12

This skill teaches you how to craft Grappling Hook and move around the city in a much faster way.

Specialist (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 13 and Grappling Hook

This skill allows you to score more Critical Hits with crafted items.

Craftsman (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 14 and Grappling Hook

This skill increases the overall damage output of the crafted items having elemental effects.

Ultimate Survivor (Passive)

How to Unlock: Survivor Level 25 and Grappling Hook

With this skill, you will receive +25 extra HP and the ability to use Grappling Hook, Shields, and Camouflage in a much better way.

Required Experience

Level 1 – 0

Level 2 – 1,000

Level 3 – 3,250

Level 4 – 5,000

Level 5 – 10,000

Level 6 – 15,000

Level 7 – 20,750

Level 8 – 25,000

Level 9 – 30,000

Level 10 – 40,000

Level 11 – 50,000

Level 12 – 55,000

Level 13 – 60,000

Level 14 – 65,000

Level 15 – 70,000

Level 16 – 72,500

Level 17 – 77,500

Level 18 – 80,000

Level 19 – 95,000

Level 20 – 100,000

Level 21 – 125,000

Level 22 – 150,000

Level 23 – 175,000

Level 24 – 200,000

Level 25 – 475,000

Agility Skills

Novice Agility Perks

Dodge (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 2

This skill allows you to dodge enemies’ attacks by dodging in any direction – one of the most skills in the game.

Grapple (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 3 and Dodge

With this skill, you will be able to dodge enemies’ attacks and throw them in different directions. I would recommend tossing them on each other for the best results!

Slide (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 3 and Dodge

This skill teaches you how to slide while running – pretty good for getting out of a heated zones and reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

Dropkick (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 4 and Dodge

This skill teaches you how to perform a dropkick while sprinting towards an enemy. When combined with Stomp, this becomes one of the most effective skills in taking out enemies.

Vault (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 4 and Dodge

With this skill, you will be able to vault over enemies and different things without having to engage enemies.

Health Regen (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 5 and Dodge

With this skill, you will be able to regenerate HP to a certain level when you are under a HP threshold.

Leg Breaker (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 6 and Slide

With this skill, you will be able to break an enemy’s leg while sliding – a useful skill to move past enemies without having to engage every one of them.

Dropkick Bomb (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 7 and Dropkick

This skill increases the damage dealt by Dropkick three folds.

Vault Stun (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 8 and Vault

This skill stuns an enemy that you vaulted over for about five seconds.

Brutal Grapple (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 9 and Grapple

With this skill, any enemy thrown with Grapple will be knocked down, giving you opportunity to execute follow-up attacks.

Adept Agility Perks

Freerunning Adept (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 5

This skill improves your freerunning skills and allows you to climb and run faster than before.

Escape (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 6 and Freerunning Adept

This skill teaches you how to fend off Biters in a much faster way, without taking much damage.

Light Drop (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 6 and Freerunning Adept

With this skill, your falling damage is reduced by 50 per cent. Do note that jumping from extremely high altitudes will still kill you.

Backlash (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 7 and Freerunning Adept

With this skill, you will be able to throw weapons and use UV Flashlights while looking back. Although this does not have much practical application in my opinion, it is a cool skill to master.

Instant Escape (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 9 and Escape

With this skill, you will be able to break free from Biters in a much faster way. This will save you the constant usage of Medkits which are extremely valuable.

Forward Roll (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 10 and Light Drop

While falling from a high altitude, you will be able to roll after landing the ground. This will allow you to take less damage and get on your feet at a much faster pace.

Tackle (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 10 and Freerunning Adept

With this skill, you will be able to tackle an enemy while sprinting. One thing that you need to keep in mind is that this skill requires more pace than Vault.

Ram (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 11 and Tackle

This is almost similar to tackle and allows you to deal massive damage to enemies by ramming them, even to Biters.

Reversal (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 14 and Instant Escape

Biters on whom you use Instant Escape will be stunned for a couple of seconds, giving you ample room for the follow-up attacks.

Expert Agility Perks

Freerunning Expert (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 12

You will be able to run and climb for a longer duration of time with this skill.

Tic Tac (Active)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 13 and Freerunning Expert

This skill teaches you to do wallrunning and get on otherwise inaccessible areas – pretty useful skill to go around the world and do exploration.

Health Regen II (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 13 and Freerunning Expert

With this skill, you will regenerate far more HP than with Health Regen and receive a better minimal HP threshold.

Ultimate Runner (Passive)

How to Unlock: Agility Level 24 and Freerunning Expert

With this skill, you will be able to perform unlimited sprint, climbing, and jumping; no mutant will be able to catch you with this skill at your disposal.

Required Experience

Level 1 – 0

Level 2 – 550

Level 3 – 1,250

Level 4 – 2,000

Level 5 – 3,000

Level 6 – 3,750

Level 7 – 4,750

Level 8 – 5,750

Level 9 – 6,750

Level 10 – 7,750

Level 11 – 8,750

Level 12 – 9,750

Level 13 – 10,750

Level 14 – 12,000

Level 15 – 13,000

Level 16 – 14,250

Level 17 – 15,250

Level 18 – 16,500

Level 19 – 17,750

Level 20 – 18,750

Level 21 – 20,000

Level 22 – 21,250

Level 23 – 22,500

Level 24 – 23,750

Power Skills

Novice Power Perks

Stun (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 2

This skill improves your precision and attacking with Blunt Weapons has a chance to stun enemies.

Kick Stun (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 3 and Stun

With this skill, your kick gets 15 per cent chances of stunning enemies.

Multi-Throw (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 3 and Stun

With this skill, you learn to target up to three enemies at the same time and perform a multi-throw. Do note that you will need multiple throwing items for this.

Sturdiness (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 4 and Stun

With this skill, you will be able to absorb more damage i.e. +25 HP.

Melee Throw (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 4 and Stun

This skill allows you to throw a melee weapon at enemies and retrieve the weapon afterwards.

Blast (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 9 and Multi-Throw

With this skill, the damage dealt by throwing weapons is increased by 100 per cent.

Stun Kill (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 12 and Kick Stun

This skill allows you to execute stunned enemies while facing them from the front.

Adept Power Perks

Combat Adept (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 5

This skill increases your overall Stamina, allowing you to fight for longer durations.

Conserve Weapons (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 6 and Combat Adept

This increases your weapons’ durability, allowing you to use them for longer durations of time. I would recommend getting this as early as possible.

Power Attack (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 6 and Combat Adept

This only works with One-Handed Weapons and allows you to strike a massive blow at the cost of high Stamina consumption.

Drop Attack (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 7 and Combat Adept

While wielding One-Handed Weapon, you will be able to perform a powerful airborne execution.

Sturdiness II (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 7 and Combat Adept

This perk allows you to absorb even more damage and stand your ground during the fights with +25 HP.

Focus (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 8 and Conserve Weapons

With this perk, you each consecutive hit will deal more damage than before – an ideal perk for taking out enemies with large HP.

Windmill (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 8 and Power Attack

This perk only works with Two-Handed Weapons and unleashes a charged-up attack which deals massive damage to enemies with high HP. I would prefer Focus over using this perk, but if you use Two-Handed Weapons a lot, this might be for you!

Stomp (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 9 and Combat Adept

This skill allows you to perform a clean execution of knocked down enemies. It is ideal to combine it with other skills than knock down enemies.

Ground Pound (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 10 and Drop Attack

While holding Two-Handed Weapons, this perk will allow you to attack enemies while you are airborne. You can use this perk to dismantle a horde of enemies and make a quick escape.

Kill Frenzy (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 11 and Focus

If you are one for Power Leveling, this is the best perk for you. It allows you to increase your Power XP gain for ten seconds after performing a kill.

Whirlwind (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 11 and Windmill

With this skill, your Stamina consumption for using Windwhirl attacks will get reduced to half.

Slam (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 14 and Ground Pound

With this skill, you will increase the impact and range of Ground Pound attacks.

Expert Power Perks

Combat Expert (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 12

With this skill, your Stamina consumption will reduce drastically after attacking enemies. This will allow you to stand your ground for longer durations of time.

Sturdiness II (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 13 and Combat Expert

With this skill, you will receive another extra +25 HP, allowing you to stay in combat for longer durations of time.

Takedown (Active)

How to Unlock: Power Level 13 and Combat Expert

This skill teaches you how to get behind enemies unnoticed and perform powerful execution on both living and dead. You need to cause distractions using Firecrackers and other things before sneaking past an enemy and killing him/her.

Ultimate Combatant (Passive)

How to Unlock: Power Level 24 and Combat Expert

With this skill, you will be able to fight without getting tired. As an ideal combination, combine it with Ultimate Runner and no mutant will stand you.

Required Experience

Level 1 – 0

Level 2 – 800

Level 3 – 2,250

Level 4 – 4,250

Level 5 – 6,500

Level 6 – 9,000

Level 7 – 11,750

Level 8 – 14,750

Level 9 – 18,000

Level 10 – 21,500

Level 11 – 25,250

Level 12 – 29,250

Level 13 – 33,250

Level 14 – 37,500

Level 15 – 42,000

Level 16 – 46,500

Level 17 – 51,250

Level 18 – 56,000

Level 19 – 61,000

Level 20 – 66,250

Level 21 – 71,500

Level 22 – 77,000

Level 23 – 82,250

Level 24 – 88,250

