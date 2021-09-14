Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed To February 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been delayed by roughly another couple of months in order to give developer-publisher Techland more development time.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is nearly done with its development and is currently being play-tested on a regular basis. However, more time is required to polish and optimize the sequel to ensure that Techland meets “your highest expectations on release.”

“It has been two years after the announcement, and we still want to deliver the best game for you,” said Techland in the announcement.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was previously supposed to release around the holiday season on December 7, 2021. It will now release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on February 4, 2022.

The public will not have to wait long to see new footage and receive new gameplay-related updates. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will receive a series of preview events next month where both the press and online content creators will share their experiences on consoles and PC. Techland will furthermore be sharing some “exciting news about the game” in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, senior sound designer Wojciech Siadak recently teased that the level of audio immersion will be game-changing on PlayStation 5 owing to its new Tempest 3D AudioTech engine.

“We are observing and testing these technologies [Tempest 3D AudioTech], but these plans are for the later stages of production,” said Siadak. “So I can’t spoil any details for you now.”

Maybe the news being set aside for the coming weeks has to do with the Tempest engine.