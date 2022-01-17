Dying Light 2: Stay Human Has A 5-Year Content Roadmap

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature hundreds of hours worth of content at release, which will only see more and new additions for years to come.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, developer-publisher Techland announced that Dying Light 2 will be supported for at least five years after its release. That post-launch content support will add new locations to explore, new enemies to take down, new weapons and gear to loot and craft, new in-game events to experience, and new stories to unravel in addition to “all the fun stuff.”

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022

Techland has only committed itself to five years of content support and is yet to actually provide details for what kind of content is being planned for the sequel. That five-year roadmap will likely be split between free and premium content just as with the original Dying Light game. Hence, even if players refrain from spending any more than the base retail price, they will still get more than what they paid for.

Within the same vein of content, Techland recently confirmed that Dying Light 2 will feature around 500 hours of content for players who want to max out the game in every regard. That includes all of the quests, all of the endings which will require re-runs, and the exploration of the entire world to discover all secrets.

Hence, 500 hours is what completionists should be ready to take out of their lives for the game. For the average player though, the main storyline and side quests of Dying Light 2 can be finished in less than 100 hours, which should put everyone at ease.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will release for both previous- and current-generation consoles and PC on February 4, 2022.