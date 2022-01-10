Relax, Dying Light 2: Stay Human Won’t Require 500 Hours To Finish

Some much needed clarification has been provided over the number of hours required to finish Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, developer-and-publisher Techland announced that players will need to invest at least 500 hours to “fully complete” the upcoming sequel. The announcement was met with a little bit of concern since players took it as the number of hours required to finish the main campaign and side quests, which would naturally be a daunting task.

Techland has now come forward to point out that 500 hours is what players will need to finish every aspect of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. That includes all of the quests, all of the endings which will require re-runs, and the exploration of the entire world to discover all secrets. Hence, 500 hours is what completionists should be ready to take out of their lives for the game.

For the average player though, the main storyline and side quests of Dying Light 2 can be finished in less than 100 hours, which should put everyone at ease.

UPDATE:

500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry! 🥰 https://t.co/4R641zkLpg — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was supposed to release last year before being delayed (again) by a couple of months in order to give Techland more development time. The sequel will now release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on February 4, 2022, provided that there are no more surprise delays.

Elsewhere, expect more previews to arrive for Dying Light 2 in the coming weeks. Techland might also make some more announcements about the game to convince fans to return to its scary zombie-infested world.