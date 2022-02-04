How to Claim Dying Light 2 Pre Order DLC

Dying Light 2 has a bunch of additional in-game items that players can redeem if they preordered the game. These pre-order rewards include customized skins for Aiden and Lawan. In this guide, we have explained how to claim Pre-order DLC items in Dying Light 2 and mentioned what these rewards are.

How to Claim Pre Order DLC in Dying Light 2

The option to redeem DLC packs is dependent on your platform. If you purchased the game physically, you should get a code or a separate email from the merchant that you can use on the PlayStation or Xbox platforms.

If you bought the game digitally, it should be applied to your game automatically, but keep checking for a code to redeem at techlandgg.com/redeem, where you will need to connect your other platforms to your TechlandGG account.

After you’ve redeemed the content, you’ll need to claim it in-game. After that, players must simply go to their stash, represented by an icon on the map. After around half an hour of playtime, you will find your first stash.

Later on, you’ll be able to discover stashes in secure zones all across Villedor. There are a lot of Nightrunner Hideouts, but you can also get your stash at Metro Stations.

When you’re in your stash, go to the main section, look for the Reload renewable weaponry, go to Extras, and start applying the skins from the Reach for the Sky and Reload packs. You can equip and de-equip any skins at any time.

Dying Light 2 Pre Order Rewards

Below is the list of all the packs you get if you have pre-ordered Dying Light 2.

Reload Outfit

Reload Weapon Skin

Reload Paraglider Skin

Reach for the Sky Paraglider Skin for Lawan and Aiden

Reach for the Sky Crossbow Skin for Lawan

Reach for the Sky Outfit for Lawan.

Purchasing the Deluxe, Ultimate, or Collector’s editions will get you access to additional game content as well.

Deluxe Items

Here’s a list of all the items you get if you pre-order the Deluxe version of Dying Light 2:

Exclusive weapon charms

Legendary outfit

Legendary weapon skin

Legendary paraglider skin

Wallpapers ready to print

Digital comic

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Ultimate Edition Items

Here’s a list of all the items you get if you pre-order the Ultimate version of Dying Light 2:

2h Night XP Boost

Wallpapers ready to print

Digital comic

Crafting items

Collector’s Items

Here’s a list of all the items you get if you pre-order the Collector’s version of Dying Light 2: