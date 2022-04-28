Dying Light 2 Crossover Content “Very Advanced In Their Discussions”

You can look forward to a crossover event taking place in Dying Light 2: Stay Human in the near future just like in the first game.

Speaking with The Loadout in a recent interview, lead game designer Tymon Smektala confirmed that there is “definitely” new content coming to Dying Light 2 as part of a crossover event with another franchise.

He refrained from sharing any hints about what the crossover event will be like and which other franchise publisher Techland plans to partner with. Smektala only revealed that the people responsible for the crossover content are “very advanced in their discussions,” suggesting that Dying Light 2 will not have to wait nearly five years like the first game before getting its crossover event.

Techland previously rolled in the world of Rust for its first Dying Light game. The crossover event gave Dying Light players access to Rust-themed weapons and blueprints, skins, and new enemies. The event also featured new challenges where players had to take out a couple of outposts and bandits as well as find some airdrops for additional rewards.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will receive post-release content support for the next five years. Techland has already pushed several add-ons and freebies but is yet to unveil plans for a larger storied expansion, something which should arrive in the coming months.

Dying Light 2 sold more than 5 million copies in roughly the first three weeks of its release. It is now the fast-selling installment in the franchise since in comparison, the first Dying Light sold 1.2 million copies in the first week and reached 5 million copies sold in roughly seven months.

Techland noted that “numbers are significantly growing every month” and with only a couple of months gone since its release, you can expect Dying Light 2 to pull massive numbers by the end of the year.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now available on previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC. The game will release for the Nintendo Switch in the coming months.