Dying Light 2’s Selling Faster Than The Original, 5 Million Copies Sold So Far

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has proven to be a smashing success for publisher Techland despite being delayed a couple of years. Hence, cementing the alleged but famous saying of Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto that “a delayed game is eventually good but a rushed game is forever bad.”

In a press release sent out (via GamesRadar) earlier today, Techland announced that Dying Light 2 sold more than 5 million copies in roughly the first three weeks of its release. Techland also noted that sales further improved in the following weeks and “numbers are significantly growing every month.”

The first Dying Light sold 1.2 million copies in the first week and reached 5 million copies sold in roughly seven months. The long-awaited sequel has hence achieved the same sales milestone in record time, making it the fastest-selling installment in the franchise to date.

The honor of being the best-selling installment to the original Dying Light which has now surpassed 20 million lifetime sales. The survival horror role-playing franchise has now sold more than 25 million copies worldwide overall across all supported platforms.

“The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players,” said Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka.

Techland plans to reveal “some new content” for Dying Light 2 next week that will introduce “a lot of opportunities for all players.” The reveal is presumably related to the new patch which is said to be the biggest one ever released for the franchise.

In addition to several fixes for both the single-player and multiplayer modes, Techland will be adding a New Game Plus mode to give players a new but tough reason to jump back into the zombie-infested city.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now available on previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC. The game will release for the Nintendo Switch in the coming months.