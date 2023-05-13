Dungeon Siege 3 Weapons, Armor, Rare Items Locations Guide

Most of the chests found in Dungeon Siege 3 are randomly generated but there are few chests that contain rare items.
You can find these chest throughout the game and they contain rare items can be character-specific.
These rare items are hard to find but that’s what this guide is for, you can find these rare items in the locations specified below.
Also, walking with all the rare gear will earn you Show Off achievement or trophy.
Table of Content
- Items – Any Character Can Equip
- Items Only Lucas Can Equip
- Items Only Anjali Can Equip
- Items Only Reinhart Can Equip
- Items Only Katarina Can Equip
General Weapons, Armor and Rare Items
You can equip these items with any character you are playing in Dungeon Siege 3.
Lescanzi Luck Fetish (Amulet)
Location. Lower Raven’s Rill
Amulet for any character. You can buy it from Petru’s shop.
Raven Ring
Location. Legion Chapterhouse
Take the sidequest ‘A Loss for Worlds’. You will discover this rare item after you complete this side quest.
Talisman of the Arcane (Amulet)
Location. First People Village
You can buy it from the First People Village store.
Azunite Charm (Amulet)
Location. First People Village
Take Arah’s Missionary Work side quest and you will be rewarded with it when you complete it.
Ring of Martial Prowess
Location. Stonebridge City
Buy it from Frederick Pratz store in Stonebridge.
Dryad’s Bane (Ring)
Location. Glitterdelve – Kaari Pass
You will be rewarded with it when you complete clear the cave during Ibsen’s Cave side quest.
Frostspire Band (Ring)
Location. Glitterdelve – Kaari Pass
Part for the reward for clearing the cave.
Pendant of Blood (Amulet)
Location. The Spire – East Turret
You can buy it from Gavril.
Wraithband (Ring)
Location. The Spire – East Turret
You can buy it from Gavril.
Prismic Band (Ring)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store but first you will have to free him by opting to do that during Dungeon Siege side quest.
Black Ring of Curses
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Dragon Ring of Power
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Souljar (Amulet)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Eye of Terror (Amulet)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Medallion of St. Elys (Amulet)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Weapons, Armor and Rare Items For Lucas
You can equip these items only if you are playing with Lucas in Dungeon Siege 3.
Fallen Champions Mall (Armor)
Location. Gunderic Manor
It will be dropped by Lord Gunderic when you defeat him.
Lescanzi Witchblade (Longsword)
Location. Gunderic Manor
That’s what you will get after helping Leona.
Ancient Legionnaire’s Shield
Location. The Mournweald
Before you collect Montbarron’s signet ring, look for it near the Raventree in the Mournweald.
Bourbon Blade of Rusk (Longsword)
Location. The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in the sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.
Foecleaver (Great Sword)
Location. The Hall of Heroes
It will be dropped by Drakomir in the Heroes Crypt.
Captain’s Shoulders (Armor)
Location. The Heroes Crypt
Clear the Heroes Crypt and you will get it as a reward from Lazar Bassili.
Ulfgrim’s Buckler (Shield)
Location. The Heroes Crypt
It drops randomly from the Skeleton Captain enemies.
Seck Curseplate (Cuirass)
Location. Swamp Battlefield
You can buy it from Leopold’s store in the royalist camp.
Eastern Swamp Razor (Longsword)
Location. Swamp Battlefield
Take Roderik’s side quest ‘Lost in the Swamp’. Complete it and you will get it as a reward.
Bladerest Shoulders (Armor)
Location. Stonebridge City
Take the side quest from Ursula, complete it. After that, you can buy this from her shop.
Rhythm of Steal (Greatsword)
Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry
Take Rorik Kassel’s side at the end of the Foundry.
Fist of the Legion
Location. Stonebridge City
Take Meister Mudgutter’s side quest ‘Uncovering the Past’ and tell the merchant Frederick Pratz that ‘An apology will suffice’. You will get the chance to say that during the side quest. He will reward you with this rare item if you do so.
Greaves of the Messenger (Armor)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
It will be given by Bartholomew in Glitterdelve when you return the prototype rifle.
Winter’s Edge (Long Ice Sword)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Collect all the Painites for Phineas and get it as a reward.
Crescent Moon Blade (Great Sword)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Spire
It will drop from the Azunite warriors.
Azunite Paladin Battleplate (Armor)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Spire
It will drop from Azunite Paladins.
Hand of Azunai
Location. The Spire – Dungeon
Look for a sealed cell in the Spire Dungeon. Break through the wall to enter it and retrieve this rare item.
Riposte of Tempered Steal (Longsword)
Location. The Spire – Bailey Turrets
It will dropped by Archon of War.
Blade of Five Furies (Great Sword)
Location. The Spire
Choose to keep Fitch locked up in the cell and get it from Fitch’s chest. If you free him, you won’t be able to get this rare item. It’s probably the best sword you will get with Lucas, but you will miss out on all the items below if you don’t free Fitch.
Thirst (Great Sword)
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch during Dungeon Siege side quest and get it from his store. It’s a damn good sword.
Grip of the Seck
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch and buy it from his store.
Exarch’s Platemail (Cuirass)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
The Burden of Command (Armor)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Greaves for the Fallen (Armor)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Aegis of Chivalry (Shield)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Salvation (Long Sword)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from Fitch’s store.
Anjali Weapons, Armor and Rare Items
All the rare loot items you can find for Anjali in Dungeon Siege 3.
Bracers of the Fallen Archon
Location. Gunderic Manor
You will get it as a reward from Leona after clearing the Manor.
Heaven’s Judgement (Spear)
Location. Upper Raven’s Rill
It will drop when you defeat Rajani. It is her Spear.
Phaedriel’s Bracers
Location. Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.
Vestments of Life Everlasting (Armor)
Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Farmer’s coffin in the Heroes Crypt.
Trespassers Bane
Location. The Heroes Crypt
You will be rewarded with it by Lazar Bassili after you clear the Heroes Crypt.
Staff of the First People (Weapon)
Location. First People Village
You will find it in a chest after you defeat Maru-yatum.
Crown of Heaven’s War Chant
Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry
You be rewarded with it if you side with Rorik Kassel at the end of the foundry.
Tendon Slicer (Spear)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Return the prototype rifle to Bartholmew and he will reward you with this spear.
Frostfire
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Collect all the Painite and Phineas will reward you with Frostfire.
Azunite Staff
Location. Glitterdelve The Spire
It will drop from Azunite Inquisitors.
Absolution
Location. The Spire – Chancel of Azunai
It will drop from Chakti when you defeat her.
Staff of Sacred Rage
Location. The Spire – Saint’s Solace
Defeat Jayne and it will drop from her.
Atmikha
Location. The Spire
You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.
Vinirdahati
Location. The Spire
You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.
Left Hand of Judgement
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.
Mantle of the Sun (Armor)
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.
Mask of Rage (Armor)
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.
Fireplate Leg Guards (Armor)
Location. The Spire
Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.
Jagjit (Spear)
Location. Endgame
Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.
Mahabala (Armor)
Location. Endgame
Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.
Aparajita (Armor)
Location. Endgame
Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.
Vijaya (Armor)
Location. Endgame
Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.
Jagati (Armor)
Location. Endgame
Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.
Go to next page to find all the rare items that Reinhart and Katarina can equip.
Reinhart Weapons, Armor and Rare Items
You can equip these items only if you are playing with Reinhart in Dungeon Siege 3.
Heart of Darkness
Location. Gunderic Manor
You will get it as a reward from Leona after clearing the Manor.
Superconductive Coil
Location. Legion Chapterhouse
You can buy it from Armand Du Blanc.
Grand Mage Breeches (Armor)
Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.
Zed’s Lucky Shoes
Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.
Collegium Alumni Circlet
Location. The Heroes Crypt
Clear the Heroes Crypt and you will get it as a reward from Lazar Bassili.
Sickness Unto Death
Location. Swamp Battlefield
You can buy it from Leopold’s store from the royalist camp.
Ferro-Mag Dynamo
Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry
Look for it inside the fire Jackal cage in the Foundry.
Polymantic Marvel
Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry
Side with Rorik Kassel at the end of Foundry and you will get it as a reward.
Brimfallow’s Utility Belt (Armor)
Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood
Look for inside a chest near the first lever in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood.
Ketzler Family Trousers (Armor)
Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood
Look for inside a chest near the modified automation in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood.
Threaded Resilience
Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood
It will be dropped by the thief master ‘Ehregott’ in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood in Stonebridge.
Voltage Field Generator
Location. Stonebridge – The Meisterhall
Hand over the Gent to the Meisters and you will get it as a reward.
Goblin Safety Pants (Armor)
Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve
Rarely drops from Goblins.
Feedback Loop (Armor)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
You can buy it from Bartholomew’s store in the Tumbledown court.
Robes of War College
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Return the prototype rifle and you will be rewarded with this by Bartholomew.
The Argent Girdle
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Find all the Painites and you will be rewarded with it by Phineas.
Mantle of the Ivory Tower
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Part of the reward from Phineas or Bartholomew.
Nickel-Odian Gauntlet
Location. The Spire – Spire Bailey Turrets
It will be either dropped by Archon or War or Archon of Vengeance.
Orbis Bellum
Location. The Spire – Spire Bailey Turrets
It will be either dropped by Archon or War or Archon of Vengeance.
Correspondence Point
Location. The Spire
You will find it in the Fitch’s chest. If you choose to keep him locked in the Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Hedronic Quantanambulator
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Emeritus Trousers
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Emeritus Robe
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Band of Profound Cogitation
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Meister’s Espadrilles
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Perpetual Motion Machine
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Cobaltine Power Glove
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Katarina Weapons, Armor and Rare Items
You can equip these items only if you are playing with Katarina in Dungeon Siege 3.
Hairpin of Aranoi (Armor)
Location. Gunderic Manor
Reward from Leona.
Constable’s Handcannon (Pistol)
Location. East Forest – Shadow Drift Cavern
Save Niku during Hiding Out side-quest and you will be rewarded with this weapon.
Corset of the Royal Consort
Location. Gunderic Mausoleum
You will find it hidden in a Sarcophagus in Gunderic Mausoleum. You will need to break the weak wall to get access to it.
Naidi’s Archery Glove
Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Sarcophaghus within the Heroes Crypt.
Sikra’s Bodice
Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes
You will find it in Sarcophaghus within the Heroes Crypt.
Mastercrafted Pistol (Weapon)
Location. The Heroes Crypt
You will be given this pistol by Lazar Bassili as a reward, once you clear the Crypt.
Autumnal Hairpin
Location. Stonebridge City
Get it from Frederick Pratz’s store in Stonebridge.
Wanderer’s Bodyguard
Location. Stonebridge City
You can buy it from Randolf Maxwell’s store in Stonebridge.
Deadeye Rifle (Weapon)
Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry
Side with Rorik Kassel at the end of the Foundry and you will get it as a reward.
Goblin Needle Pistol
Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve
Rarely drops from Goblins, you may get lucky.
Goblin Boomstick
Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve
Rarely drops from Goblins.
Queens Men Rifle
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
You can buy it from Bartholomew’s store in The Tumbledown Court.
Spirit touched Gloves
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
Return the prototype rifle and you will be rewarded with this by Bartholomew.
Lescanzi Shard Sprayer (Weapon)
Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court
You will get it as a reward from Phineas once you have collected all the Painite.
Hail of Lead (Weapon)
Location. The Spire – The Spire Bailey Turrets
Dropped by either the Archon of War or Archon of Vengeance when you defeat them.
Storm of Lead (Weapon)
Location. The Spire – The Spire Bailey Turrets
Dropped by either the Archon of War or Archon of Vengeance when you defeat them.
Spiritwalker Barrete
Location. The Spire (Sanctum of Fire)
It will be dropped by Handmaidens.
The Dark Sister’s Touch (Weapon)
Location. The Spire
You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.
Spell Sleeves (Armor)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Chemise of the Desert Queen
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Clasp of Faithful Hound (Armor)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Leggings of the High Witch
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Lescanzi Curse Cannon (Weapon)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Dragonshot Volley Gun (Weapon)
Location. The Spire
You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.
Meanwhile do check our Dungeon Siege 3 lore master guide for achievement and Walkthrough for times when you get stuck.