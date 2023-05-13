Dungeon Siege 3 Weapons, Armor, Rare Items Locations Guide



Most of the chests found in Dungeon Siege 3 are randomly generated but there are few chests that contain rare items.

You can find these chest throughout the game and they contain rare items can be character-specific.

These rare items are hard to find but that’s what this guide is for, you can find these rare items in the locations specified below.

Also, walking with all the rare gear will earn you Show Off achievement or trophy.

Table of Content

General Weapons, Armor and Rare Items

You can equip these items with any character you are playing in Dungeon Siege 3.

Lescanzi Luck Fetish (Amulet)

Location. Lower Raven’s Rill

Amulet for any character. You can buy it from Petru’s shop.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Raven Ring

Location. Legion Chapterhouse

Take the sidequest ‘A Loss for Worlds’. You will discover this rare item after you complete this side quest.

Talisman of the Arcane (Amulet)

Location. First People Village

You can buy it from the First People Village store.

Azunite Charm (Amulet)

Location. First People Village

Take Arah’s Missionary Work side quest and you will be rewarded with it when you complete it.

Ring of Martial Prowess

Location. Stonebridge City

Buy it from Frederick Pratz store in Stonebridge.

Dryad’s Bane (Ring)

Location. Glitterdelve – Kaari Pass

You will be rewarded with it when you complete clear the cave during Ibsen’s Cave side quest.

Frostspire Band (Ring)

Location. Glitterdelve – Kaari Pass

Part for the reward for clearing the cave.

Pendant of Blood (Amulet)

Location. The Spire – East Turret

You can buy it from Gavril.

Wraithband (Ring)

Location. The Spire – East Turret

You can buy it from Gavril.

Prismic Band (Ring)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store but first you will have to free him by opting to do that during Dungeon Siege side quest.

Black Ring of Curses

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Dragon Ring of Power

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Souljar (Amulet)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Eye of Terror (Amulet)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Medallion of St. Elys (Amulet)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Weapons, Armor and Rare Items For Lucas

You can equip these items only if you are playing with Lucas in Dungeon Siege 3.

Fallen Champions Mall (Armor)

Location. Gunderic Manor

It will be dropped by Lord Gunderic when you defeat him.

Lescanzi Witchblade (Longsword)

Location. Gunderic Manor

That’s what you will get after helping Leona.

Ancient Legionnaire’s Shield

Location. The Mournweald

Before you collect Montbarron’s signet ring, look for it near the Raventree in the Mournweald.

Bourbon Blade of Rusk (Longsword)

Location. The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in the sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.

Foecleaver (Great Sword)

Location. The Hall of Heroes

It will be dropped by Drakomir in the Heroes Crypt.

Captain’s Shoulders (Armor)

Location. The Heroes Crypt

Clear the Heroes Crypt and you will get it as a reward from Lazar Bassili.

Ulfgrim’s Buckler (Shield)

Location. The Heroes Crypt

It drops randomly from the Skeleton Captain enemies.

Seck Curseplate (Cuirass)

Location. Swamp Battlefield

You can buy it from Leopold’s store in the royalist camp.

Eastern Swamp Razor (Longsword)

Location. Swamp Battlefield

Take Roderik’s side quest ‘Lost in the Swamp’. Complete it and you will get it as a reward.

Bladerest Shoulders (Armor)

Location. Stonebridge City

Take the side quest from Ursula, complete it. After that, you can buy this from her shop.

Rhythm of Steal (Greatsword)

Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry

Take Rorik Kassel’s side at the end of the Foundry.

Fist of the Legion

Location. Stonebridge City

Take Meister Mudgutter’s side quest ‘Uncovering the Past’ and tell the merchant Frederick Pratz that ‘An apology will suffice’. You will get the chance to say that during the side quest. He will reward you with this rare item if you do so.

Greaves of the Messenger (Armor)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

It will be given by Bartholomew in Glitterdelve when you return the prototype rifle.

Winter’s Edge (Long Ice Sword)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Collect all the Painites for Phineas and get it as a reward.

Crescent Moon Blade (Great Sword)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Spire

It will drop from the Azunite warriors.

Azunite Paladin Battleplate (Armor)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Spire

It will drop from Azunite Paladins.

Hand of Azunai

Location. The Spire – Dungeon

Look for a sealed cell in the Spire Dungeon. Break through the wall to enter it and retrieve this rare item.

Riposte of Tempered Steal (Longsword)

Location. The Spire – Bailey Turrets

It will dropped by Archon of War.

Blade of Five Furies (Great Sword)

Location. The Spire

Choose to keep Fitch locked up in the cell and get it from Fitch’s chest. If you free him, you won’t be able to get this rare item. It’s probably the best sword you will get with Lucas, but you will miss out on all the items below if you don’t free Fitch.

Thirst (Great Sword)

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch during Dungeon Siege side quest and get it from his store. It’s a damn good sword.

Grip of the Seck

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch and buy it from his store.

Exarch’s Platemail (Cuirass)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

The Burden of Command (Armor)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Greaves for the Fallen (Armor)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Aegis of Chivalry (Shield)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Salvation (Long Sword)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from Fitch’s store.

Anjali Weapons, Armor and Rare Items

All the rare loot items you can find for Anjali in Dungeon Siege 3.

Bracers of the Fallen Archon

Location. Gunderic Manor

You will get it as a reward from Leona after clearing the Manor.

Heaven’s Judgement (Spear)

Location. Upper Raven’s Rill

It will drop when you defeat Rajani. It is her Spear.

Phaedriel’s Bracers

Location. Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.

Vestments of Life Everlasting (Armor)

Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Farmer’s coffin in the Heroes Crypt.

Trespassers Bane

Location. The Heroes Crypt

You will be rewarded with it by Lazar Bassili after you clear the Heroes Crypt.

Staff of the First People (Weapon)

Location. First People Village

You will find it in a chest after you defeat Maru-yatum.

Crown of Heaven’s War Chant

Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry

You be rewarded with it if you side with Rorik Kassel at the end of the foundry.

Tendon Slicer (Spear)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Return the prototype rifle to Bartholmew and he will reward you with this spear.

Frostfire

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Collect all the Painite and Phineas will reward you with Frostfire.

Azunite Staff

Location. Glitterdelve The Spire

It will drop from Azunite Inquisitors.

Absolution

Location. The Spire – Chancel of Azunai

It will drop from Chakti when you defeat her.

Staff of Sacred Rage

Location. The Spire – Saint’s Solace

Defeat Jayne and it will drop from her.

Atmikha

Location. The Spire

You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.

Vinirdahati

Location. The Spire

You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.

Left Hand of Judgement

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.

Mantle of the Sun (Armor)

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.

Mask of Rage (Armor)

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.

Fireplate Leg Guards (Armor)

Location. The Spire

Free Fitch during the dungeon siege side quest and you can get it from his store.

Jagjit (Spear)

Location. Endgame

Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.

Mahabala (Armor)

Location. Endgame

Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.

Aparajita (Armor)

Location. Endgame

Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.

Vijaya (Armor)

Location. Endgame

Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.

Jagati (Armor)

Location. Endgame

Rarely drops from dark archons during the end game.

Go to next page to find all the rare items that Reinhart and Katarina can equip.

Reinhart Weapons, Armor and Rare Items

You can equip these items only if you are playing with Reinhart in Dungeon Siege 3.

Heart of Darkness

Location. Gunderic Manor

You will get it as a reward from Leona after clearing the Manor.

Superconductive Coil

Location. Legion Chapterhouse

You can buy it from Armand Du Blanc.

Grand Mage Breeches (Armor)

Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.

Zed’s Lucky Shoes

Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Sarcophagus within the Heroes Crypt.

Collegium Alumni Circlet

Location. The Heroes Crypt

Clear the Heroes Crypt and you will get it as a reward from Lazar Bassili.

Sickness Unto Death

Location. Swamp Battlefield

You can buy it from Leopold’s store from the royalist camp.

Ferro-Mag Dynamo

Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry

Look for it inside the fire Jackal cage in the Foundry.

Polymantic Marvel

Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry

Side with Rorik Kassel at the end of Foundry and you will get it as a reward.

Brimfallow’s Utility Belt (Armor)

Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood

Look for inside a chest near the first lever in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood.

Ketzler Family Trousers (Armor)

Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood

Look for inside a chest near the modified automation in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood.

Threaded Resilience

Location. Stonebridge – The Crypts of the Sacred Blood

It will be dropped by the thief master ‘Ehregott’ in the Crypts of the Sacred Blood in Stonebridge.

Voltage Field Generator

Location. Stonebridge – The Meisterhall

Hand over the Gent to the Meisters and you will get it as a reward.

Goblin Safety Pants (Armor)

Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve

Rarely drops from Goblins.

Feedback Loop (Armor)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

You can buy it from Bartholomew’s store in the Tumbledown court.

Robes of War College

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Return the prototype rifle and you will be rewarded with this by Bartholomew.

The Argent Girdle

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Find all the Painites and you will be rewarded with it by Phineas.

Mantle of the Ivory Tower

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Part of the reward from Phineas or Bartholomew.

Nickel-Odian Gauntlet

Location. The Spire – Spire Bailey Turrets

It will be either dropped by Archon or War or Archon of Vengeance.

Orbis Bellum

Location. The Spire – Spire Bailey Turrets

It will be either dropped by Archon or War or Archon of Vengeance.

Correspondence Point

Location. The Spire

You will find it in the Fitch’s chest. If you choose to keep him locked in the Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Hedronic Quantanambulator

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Emeritus Trousers

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Emeritus Robe

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Band of Profound Cogitation

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Meister’s Espadrilles

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Perpetual Motion Machine

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Cobaltine Power Glove

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Katarina Weapons, Armor and Rare Items

You can equip these items only if you are playing with Katarina in Dungeon Siege 3.

Hairpin of Aranoi (Armor)

Location. Gunderic Manor

Reward from Leona.

Constable’s Handcannon (Pistol)

Location. East Forest – Shadow Drift Cavern

Save Niku during Hiding Out side-quest and you will be rewarded with this weapon.

Corset of the Royal Consort

Location. Gunderic Mausoleum

You will find it hidden in a Sarcophagus in Gunderic Mausoleum. You will need to break the weak wall to get access to it.

Naidi’s Archery Glove

Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Sarcophaghus within the Heroes Crypt.

Sikra’s Bodice

Location. The Heroes Crypt – The Hall of Heroes

You will find it in Sarcophaghus within the Heroes Crypt.

Mastercrafted Pistol (Weapon)

Location. The Heroes Crypt

You will be given this pistol by Lazar Bassili as a reward, once you clear the Crypt.

Autumnal Hairpin

Location. Stonebridge City

Get it from Frederick Pratz’s store in Stonebridge.

Wanderer’s Bodyguard

Location. Stonebridge City

You can buy it from Randolf Maxwell’s store in Stonebridge.

Deadeye Rifle (Weapon)

Location. Stonebridge – The Foundry

Side with Rorik Kassel at the end of the Foundry and you will get it as a reward.

Goblin Needle Pistol

Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve

Rarely drops from Goblins, you may get lucky.

Goblin Boomstick

Location. Stonebridge – Glitterdelve

Rarely drops from Goblins.



Queens Men Rifle

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

You can buy it from Bartholomew’s store in The Tumbledown Court.

Spirit touched Gloves

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

Return the prototype rifle and you will be rewarded with this by Bartholomew.

Lescanzi Shard Sprayer (Weapon)

Location. Glitterdelve – The Tumbledown Court

You will get it as a reward from Phineas once you have collected all the Painite.

Hail of Lead (Weapon)

Location. The Spire – The Spire Bailey Turrets

Dropped by either the Archon of War or Archon of Vengeance when you defeat them.

Storm of Lead (Weapon)

Location. The Spire – The Spire Bailey Turrets

Dropped by either the Archon of War or Archon of Vengeance when you defeat them.

Spiritwalker Barrete

Location. The Spire (Sanctum of Fire)

It will be dropped by Handmaidens.

The Dark Sister’s Touch (Weapon)

Location. The Spire

You will find it in the Fitch’s chest if you choose to keep him locked or skip the dungeon siege side quest.

Spell Sleeves (Armor)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Chemise of the Desert Queen

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Clasp of Faithful Hound (Armor)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Leggings of the High Witch

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Lescanzi Curse Cannon (Weapon)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Dragonshot Volley Gun (Weapon)

Location. The Spire

You can buy it from the Fitch’s store after you free him during Dungeon Siege side-quest.

Meanwhile do check our Dungeon Siege 3 lore master guide for achievement and Walkthrough for times when you get stuck.