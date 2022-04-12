DualSense Firmware Updater App Spotted For PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be readying a DualSense firmware updater app for both PC and Mac in the coming days.

According to a cached end user license agreement (via Reddit) from PlayStation.com earlier today, a “firmware updater for Dualsense wireless controller” will make it easier for PC and Mac players to utilize the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in potentially all supported games.

While many games on PC and Mac do support DualSense and its unique features, the controller has to be wired as a mandatory requirement. The upcoming DualSense firmware updater app could hopefully allow players to use the controller wirelessly through Bluetooth without any limitations.

In addition, players are currently required to update their DualSense firmware on PC or Mac through a PlayStation 5. That is also something the firmware updater app could change.

DualSense was launched with PlayStation 5 as a brand new controller that promises unique experiences during gameplay. The controller is able to offer varying levels of resistance on its triggers to make it feel like players are actually pulling an arrow, firing a machine gun, or prying a door with a crowbar in real life.

The controller is also able to relay in-game sensations to players such as when characters are sliding on frozen surfaces or struggling through swampy terrains. That mobility factor gets sent directly to the palms of the players for new levels of immersion on PlayStation 5.

All first-party PlayStation 5 games incorporate DualSense features and once that new DualSense firmware updater app rolls out, PC players will find it easy to enjoy the same sensations as well.

DualSense retails at $70.