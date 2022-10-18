Dualsense Edge Release Date and Price Revealed by Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the release date and price of the upcoming PS5 controller Dualsense Edge. The controller will launch on January 26, 2023 and has been priced at $199.99. And if you are looking to get the replaceable joysticks as well, that will be an extra $19.99 for you.

The pre-orders for both the Dualsense Edge and Joysticks will go live on October 25. It will be interesting to see if it gets sold out instantly considering the hefty price tag. The default $199 package will include the following:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

So it’s not all that gloomy as package does have some extra useful options for the users and I will have to say, that carrying case is looking good. Still, I am not sure if $199 is justifiable. The controller does offer a lot of customizability though with extra swap-able buttons, adjustable trigger lengths, a USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, on-controller user interface and ofcoruse the replaceable joysticks.

Overall, it’s quite a lucrative package but also comes with a hefty price tag. It’s a premium controller after all. Hopefully, there will be plenty of them available in the market and Dualsense Edge won’t end up like the PS5 when it comes to availability.