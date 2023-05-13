Dragon’s Crown Wizard Builds, Combat and Skills Guide



The mighty Wizard in Dragon’s Crown may not have the physical prowess of the Fighter, Amazon, and Dwarf; nor the agility of the Elf, but what he does have is immense knowledge of arcane magic, which makes him a force to be reckoned with.

The Wizard character embodies the iconic role of a class mage, with the ability to wreak havoc on hordes of enemies with all kinds of spells. Like the Sorceress, the character relies heavily on the usage of MP, but unlike the Sorceress, the Wizard uses this MP to cast spells that have no other intention than to decimate foes.

The Wizard tends to deliver the most punishing attacks of any class, making them massive nukers and game-changers. That said, they are very weak to physical attacks. But, their lack of defense is easily compensated by their sheer power and dominance in the battlefield, and it never hurts to have a Fighter and/or Amazon in the fore-front engaging enemies.

Dragon’s Crown Wizard Builds, Combat and Skills

How To Play Wizard

Most players who have experience with fantasy games will immediately feel at home with the Wizard, as he is the only true mage character in the game. The key aspect of the Wizard is that he relies on his active skills more than any other character in the game.

That said, he also has an immense hunger for Mana, so it is important to keep an eye on the MP pool while you’re destroying enemies. Like the Sorceress, positioning of the Wizard (typically behind other allies and far from enemies) is an extremely part of playing him.

The following are some highlights of Wizard character:

The Wizard is a skill-based character, making skill selection and builds a very important part of his play-style

The Wizard has the ability to attack multiple enemies with AoE spells, making him fantastic against hordes of enemies

Physical damage to the Wizard can be lethal, especially when it comes from brute enemies. Thus, it is important to maintain a distance

For most fantasy genre gamers, the Wizard would be a very well-tailored character to play with

The Wizard is a highly technical character – that doesn’t mean he is hard to play with though

Basic Attacks

Magic shot[□] button press repeatedly

Jump[×] button

Dodge[R1] button or [R2] button

Dash attack

Dash move + [□] button

Small magic[○] button

Large magic

Press and hold the [○] button

Surface-to-air magic

Up + [○] button

Ground magic

Down + [○] button

On Magic shot

Up + [□] button

Air magic shot

While in air, press [□] button

Magic missile

While in air, hold [□] button

Small And Medium-Sized Magic Sky

While in air, press [○] button

Large air magic

While in air, hold [○] button

Surface-to-air side magic

While in air, Up + Short press the [○] button

Air magic attack

While in air, Up + Press and hold the [○] button

MP charge

Press and hold the [□] button

The type of element that gets associated with the attack depends on your weapon. Generally, there are two types of magic attacks: weak and strong. Strong ones will tend to take more time and require some kind of charging, but will do greater damage, whereas weak ones will be pretty fast, but will not have much power.

Unlike the melee fighters, the Wizard does not have a ‘Mega Smash’ attack. However, he more than makes up for it with abilities like the two Magic Attacks (on and below) and the Dash Attack, making him very good at mid-ranged combat. The Air Magic Attack is probably the strongest basic attack for the Wizard, and is an excellent way to offensively cover allies from advancing threats.

Wizard Special Skills/Abilities

Special Skills are advanced skills that have special effects, ranging from massive damage to passive buffs. Every character in Dragon’s Crown has his/her own set of unique Special Skills.

In the case of the Wizard, special skills are the central part of battles. The Wizard relies on the Special Skill more than any other character.

Additionally, most of the offensive skills cost a decent amount of Mana (not including utility skills). However, this is more than made up for with the amount of sheer damage you can do. Of course, let’s not forget the great utility skills that will aid you in staying alive and dominating in battle for long intervals.

The Wizard has 14 special skills, which are explained below. Recommended skills are also highlighted in the description of the skills.

Concentrate

This skill increases the Mana regen/charge of the Wizard. Since Mana is your main offensive fuel, you want to get this skill as quickly as possible. Hence, it is a recommended ability.

Skill Performed:[□] button hold (while on ground)

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 1

1 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 2

2 Lvl 6 – 3

3 Lvl 7 – 3

3 Lvl 8 – 4

4 Lvl 9 – 4

4 Lvl 10 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 6

6 Lvl 3 – 11

11 Lvl 4 – 16

16 Lvl 5 – 21

21 Lvl 6 – 27

27 Lvl 7 – 33

33 Lvl 8 – 39

39 Lvl 9 – 45

45 Lvl 10 – 51

Extract

The Extract skill increases the amount of MP recovered with Magic Shot (basic operation).

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 1

1 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 2

2 Lvl 6 – 3

3 Lvl 7 – 4

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 7

7 Lvl 3 – 13

13 Lvl 4 – 19

19 Lvl 5 – 26

26 Lvl 6 – 34

Mental Absorb

When an enemy/set of enemies are defeated, MP is restored.

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 3

3 Lvl 5 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 4

4 Lvl 2 – 10

10 Lvl 3 – 17

17 Lvl 4 – 25

25 Lvl 5 – 35

Magic Point Up

This skill increases the maximum value of your MP. Since the Wizard is an MP hog, this skill is recommended.

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 3

3 Lvl 5 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 9

9 Lvl 2 – 18

18 Lvl 3 – 28

28 Lvl 4 – 38

38 Lvl 5 – 49

Fire Gate

This is an offensive-defense ability that creates a fire barrier. This is basically an AoE ability, and the duration and amount of damage done by the fire increase with every skill level.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 3

3 Lvl 3 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 8

8 Lvl 2 – 24

24 Lvl 3 – 40

Number of Uses:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 5

5 Lvl 3 – 7

Blaze

Conjure a flame that continues to burn for a long time. Enemies coming in contact with it will receive damage (unless they are immune/resistant).

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 3

3 Lvl 5 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 6

6 Lvl 3 – 12

12 Lvl 4 – 20

20 Lvl 5 – 29

Number of Uses:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 4

4 Lvl 3 – 5

5 Lvl 4 – 6

6 Lvl 5 – 9

Storm

Create a destructive tornado that can pierce through enemy defenses.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 3

3 Lvl 6 – 3

3 Lvl 7 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 7

7 Lvl 3 – 14

14 Lvl 4 – 22

22 Lvl 5 – 31

31 Lvl 6 – 41

41 Lvl 7 – 52

Number of Uses:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 3

3 Lvl 3 – 4

4 Lvl 4 – 4

4 Lvl 5 – 5

5 Lvl 6 – 6

6 Lvl 7 – 9

Flame Burst

Creates a huge burst of flames that can engulf enemies. This is a powerful skill available early in the game, so it is recommended to invest in it.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 3

3 Lvl 6 – 3

3 Lvl 7 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 9

9 Lvl 3 – 16

16 Lvl 4 – 23

23 Lvl 5 – 32

32 Lvl 6 – 43

43 Lvl 7 – 56

Number of Uses:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 3

3 Lvl 3 – 4

4 Lvl 4 – 4

4 Lvl 5 – 5

5 Lvl 6 – 6

6 Lvl 7 – 9

Sanders Track

Drop down thunder on an enemy with a stun effect.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 1

1 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 2

2 Lvl 6 – 3

3 Lvl 7 – 3

3 Lvl 8 – 4

4 Lvl 9 – 4

4 Lvl 10 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 7

7 Lvl 2 – 1 2

2 Lvl 3 – 17

17 Lvl 4 – 22

22 Lvl 5 – 28

28 Lvl 6 – 34

34 Lvl 7 – 40

40 Lvl 8 – 46

46 Lvl 9 – 53

53 Lvl 10 – 60

Meteor Swarm

Drop a massive meteor on a certain area. This ability deals massive amounts of damage. Although it has a very lengthy casting time, it is still an extremely reliable skill against tanky enemies and slow moving bosses. Because of this reason, it is a highly recommended skill.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 3

3 Lvl 2 – 4

4 Lvl 3 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 15

15 Lvl 2 – 30

30 Lvl 3 – 50

Create Golem

Conjure a Golem to fight beside you. When the skill is maxed, the Golem’s level is equal to your character’s.

Skill Performed:

Press and hold [□] button near a wooden box or barrel

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 3

3 Lvl 5 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 8

8 Lvl 3 – 16

16 Lvl 4 – 25

25 Lvl 5 – 36

Levi Implementation

This skill allows you to fly around. Since it gives extra mobility while in air, and can allow you to cast some spells with reduced risks, it is a recommended ability.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 3

3 Lvl 3 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 14

14 Lvl 3 – 29

Slow

Create a region on the ground to slow movement of enemies.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 2

2 Lvl 5 – 4

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 5

5 Lvl 2 – 11

11 Lvl 3 – 18

18 Lvl 4 – 26

26 Lvl 5 – 35

Extinction

Hit a projectile with an instant death effect.

Skill Performed:

N/A

Skill Points Needed:

Lvl 1 – 1

1 Lvl 2 – 1

1 Lvl 3 – 2

2 Lvl 4 – 3

3 Lvl 5 – 5

Required Player Level:

Lvl 1 – 13

13 Lvl 2 – 21

21 Lvl 3 – 30

30 Lvl 4 – 39

39 Lvl 5 – 48

Wizard Builds

The wizard is a fairly easy class to build because of his wide range of magic skills. The combination of skills you select will clearly determine your role and positioning as a Wizard. In order to give you an idea, we have some sample builds for you.

Note that Common Skill are not covered in these builds.

Build #1 – No Mercy

Skills:

Concentrate – Maxed level

Fire Gate – Maxed level

Meteor – Maxed level

Storm – Maxed level

Extinction – Partially/Lowly leveled

Slow – Lowly leveled

This powerful build is an all-out assault on the enemies with lethal skills. Apart from Concentrate and Slow, all the abilities are very powerful. Of course, you have to take into account the high amount of MP cost, which is why we’re fully investing in the time-consuming channel skill Concentrate.

Meteor is the center of this build. It has a ridiculously huge casting time, which means you shouldn’t be overusing it. Instead, build up opportunities with abilities like Storm, Slow, Fire Gate and then finally execute Meteor to unleash terror on your enemies.

Extinction is an excellent normal-enemy killing ability, but is rendered useless against bosses. That’s why consider investing in a small proportion.

If you know about something that’s missing, kindly comment and help us finish this guide. Also, don’t forget to share your own builds and recommended skills in combat with us!