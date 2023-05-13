Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Substory Guide

Each of the Saga’s in DBZ Kakarot features multiple side quests. This guide contains all you need to know about every Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Substory.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Substory

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s story is split up into multiple parts, each representing a different saga from the Dragon Ball Z show.

Each of these sagas has a multitude of side quests, called ‘Substories’, which can be completed to earn valuable rewards like Soul Emblems, and also level up much quicker.

Saiyan Saga

Master Roshi’s Prized Possession

The first substory of the game takes place at the Kame House, and its time frame is from ‘A long Overdue Reunion’ to ‘Intergalactic Invader’.

To complete this substory, you must find Master Roshi’s Prized Possession (a magazine) which has been hidden by the turtle.

Since this is the first substory, it is very easy to finish. All you need to do is first talk to Bulma, then the turtle, and then go up to the marker behind the Kame House and dig up the magazine. Deliver it back to Master Roshi to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 44

D Medal x1

Book for Grown-Ups x1

Energetic Fish x2

Herb x2

Nam The Peddlar

This substory takes places at the East Ravine Area, and its time frame is during ‘Rumble With Raditz (Episode 2)’.

In this substory, Nam needs your help with his cart business.

First, talk to Nam to start the substory, then you must talk to the man with the blue marker over his head and you’ll acquire a fossil. Then, go to the fossil area and interact with the man wearing the hat.

He will trade you the fossil for food and water; which you can bring back to Nam to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 86

D Medal x1

Book for Grown-Ups x1

Fancy Urn x1

Nam Soul Emblem

Foggy Future

This substory takes places at the Central Plains Area, when you are playing as Gohan. Its time frame is from ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch.4: Piccolo’s Training Regimen!’ to ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch. 4: Gohan’s Gumption’

Talk with Baba to start this substory. All you need to do to finish this is help Baba by destroying the robots harassing her.

Rewards

EXP 141

D Medal x1

Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Fancy Urn x1

Baba Soul Emblem

Gentle Giant

This substory takes place on the East Ravine Map, and its time frame is from ‘Saiyan Saga Ch.2 Follow Raditz!’ to‘Saiyan Saga Ch.2 Rumble with Raditz’.

You can start this substory by talking to Eighter, who will ask for your assistance in defeating the Red Ribbon robots in the area. Once you defeat all the robots, this substory will be completed.

Rewards

EXP 86

D Medal x1

Silk Apron x1

Fancy Urn x1

Eighter Soul Emblem

Telekinesis Training

This substory takes place while you’re playing as Picollo from ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch. 3: Survival 101’ to ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch. 3: Survival 101’

You need to first fight and beat Tien for this substory to become available. And to finish it, you need to beat up both Tien and Chaiotzu. Go for Chiaotzu first as he has less XP and will go down very quickly, then focus on Tien.

Rewards

EXP x489

Medal x1

Bronze Compass x1

Mega Mass Lvl 1 x1

Chiaotzu Soul Emblem

The Fifth Trainee

This substory takes place while you’re playing as Picollo from ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch. 3: Survival 101’ to ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch. 3: Survival 101’

Talk with Yajirobe to start this substory. This substory requires to you first catch some deer for Yajirobe and bring it back to him. That catch is that while you’re catching the deer, he will run away from you as he is scared to fight.

You need to find him using your KI vision (L1). He is near a blue cave, on top of the cliff. Interact with him to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x376

D Medal x1

Bronze Compass x1

Beast Meat x2

Chicken x3

First Intermission Substories

The Pilaf Gangs Plan

This substory takes place in the West Area from ‘Stop the Saiyan Invasion Ch.7: Intermission’ to ‘Evil Emperor Frieza Ch. 8: Intermission’ while you’re playing as Gohan.

To acquire this subquest, you need to talk with Mai, who will ask for help with defeating the robots. Destroy the robots to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x4583

D Medal x1

Brain Bread x1

Energetic Fish x1

Giant Fish Fin Muscle x1

Pilaf, Shu, Mai Soul Emblem

Foreboding Fear

This substory takes place at Capsule Corporation during ‘Episode 7 Intermission’.

To start this substory, you need to talk with Bulma who will ask for your assistance in finding a chip from the area where you fought Raditz.

When you arrive there, you will have to fight some Kaiwaremen, Saibamen, and even some Attack Drones. Once they are defeated, look for the blue beam of light coming from the ground and grab the chip from there. Return it back to Bulma to finish the substory.

Rewards

EXP 4583

D Medal x1

Brain Bread x1

Mega Mass Lvl 1 x2

Mysterious Power Reading

This substory also takes place at Capsule Corporation, after you finish the previous one. Its time frame is during ‘Episode 7 Intermission’.

Talk with Bulma again to start this substory. She will ask you to investigate a high power reading. Go to the place where you fought Raditz and you will encounter some Saibamen. Defeat these Saibamen and you will be rewarded with a high-quality vegetable.

Rewards

EXP 5292

D Medal x1

Romantic Apron x1

Mega Mass Lvl 1 x2

Saibaman Soul Emblem

Familiar Face

This substory takes place at the Southeast Mountains Area, after you finish the previous one. Its time frame is during ‘Episode 7 Intermission’.

To start this subquest, talk to Mercenary Tao. Go to the blue beam of light and defeat the three Saibamen to finish his substory.

Rewards

EXP 5292

D Medal x1

Card 010 x1

Fancy Urn x1

Mercenary Tao Soul Emblem

Master Shen Soul Emblem

Frieza Saga

Like A Different Person

This substory takes place at Southeast Mountains Area during ‘Evil Emperor Frieza Episode 1’.

To start this substory, talk to Ox King outside your house. Then, go back inside the house and talk with Chi-Chi, then return back outside and have a chat with Ox King.

To finish the substory, you need to acquire four carrots and two pieces of beast meat. The easiest way to do this is travelling to town and just buying the ingredients. Return to your house and talk with Ox King complete the substory.

Rewards

EXP 5292

D Medal x1

Rose Wheat x2

Gelatinous Egg x2

Wild Imagination

This substory takes place at the Kame House from ‘Bulma’s Advice’ to ‘Interplanetary Preps’.

To start this substory, you have talk to Krillin, who will ask you to engage in some sort of mental stimulation training with him. To finish the subquest, defeat Nappa and Krillin. Both of the fights are very straight-forward, so this shouldn’t be much of a hurdle.

Rewards

EXP 6028

D Medal x1

Super Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Tough Break for Turtle

This substory also takes place at the Kame house from ‘Bulma’s Advice’ to ‘Interplanetary Preps’.

To start this substory, go inside the Kame House and talk to Turtle, who will request you to bring a Royal Tomato, 7 Rice, and 6 Eggs. Fast travel to Goku’s House Region and go to the blue beam of light. Talk to the man here and he will trade you the Royal Tomato for 10 Great Energetic Fish.

Return to the Kame House and look for circles of birds above the water. Dive straight down at that point and you will find a Great Energetic Fish. Find all 10, then go back to the farmer and trade them for the Royal Tomato.

Then, return to the Kame House and deliver the ingredients to Turtle to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 7104

D Medal x1

Rice x2

Bean Paste x2

Fatty Giant Fish Steak x3

Meaty River Snail x3

Yamcha Is Alive

This substory takes place at West Area from ‘Bulma’s Advice’ to ‘Interplanetary Preps’

To start this substory, talk to Oolong who will ask you to investigate the mysterious reappearance of Yamcha. Find the sphere with the ‘Z’ symbol and you’ll see Yamcha talking to some ladies. Follow him around and defeat the three robots threatening him.

After that, you will discover that ‘Yamcha’ is actually Puar in disguise.

Rewards

EXP 6028

D Medal x1

Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Fancy Earrings x1

Victimized Namekian

This substory takes place on Planet Namek during ‘Hunt For The Dragon Balls’.

Talk to Namekian Child to start this substory. You will have to defeat 3 of Frieza’s goons to save the child, then find 4 Namekian Fruits.

Once you find all 4 Namekian Fruits, bring them back to the child. Now, go and talk to Bulma to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 7903

D Medal x1

Master Korin Plush x1

Selfish Bulma

This substory takes place on Planet Namek after Vegeta acquires 6 of the Dragon Balls.

Talk to Bulma to start this substory. You need to bring Bulma 3x Iron Ore and 2x Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle to finish this substory. The Iron is very easy to obtain, as you just need to look for the ore spots on the map.

To find the Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle, head South-West of Bulma to a fishing spot and start fishing. The chance to obtain the desired fish is around 25%.

Rewards

EXP 9314

Brain Bread x1

Mega Mass Lvl 2 x3

Tourists In Trouble

This substory takes place concurrently with the previous substory.

To start this substory, talk to the two tourists on Planet Namek. You need to find the Maristone for them. All you need to do to find it is blow up all the large rocks and mountains in the area using your Ki Blasts and you’ll eventually find the Maristone inside one of them.

When you bring it back to the tourists, you’ll see them getting harassed by three of Freiza’s goons. Take them out first then hand the Maristone to the tourists to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 7903

D Medal x1

Shenron Pluash x1

Fancy Earrings x1

Rogue Chef Melone

This substory takes place on Planet Namek after you defeat the Ginyu Force.

To start this substory, talk to the Frieza Force Soldier with the red hair. First, you have to defeat him in a quick fight. Then, after a long talk, he will ask you to gather three types of fruit for him. These fruits can be found easily using your Kai Sense.

Bring all the fruits back to him to complete this substory.

Rewards

Ultimate Fruit Juice

EXP 23144

D Medal x1

Improved Scouter x1

Second Intermission Substories

Attacked Villager

This substory takes place near Goku’s House (up the river).

Talk to the scared lady surrounded by Saibamen to start this substory. All you need to do is defeat the three Saibamen to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x38616

D Medal x3

Silk Apron x1

Fancy Earrings x1

The Mystery of The Missing Tail

This substory takes place at the Kame House.

Start the substory by talking to Oolong. Then, talk with Kami and he will send you to Vegeta. Defeat Vegeta and return back to Oolong to finish this substory. Do note that you cannot have Vegeta in your party to play this substory.

Rewards

EXP x45512

D Medal x1

Celebrity Fan Photo x1

One Cool Dude

This substory takes place at West City, near Capsule Corp.

Start the substory by talking to Puar. Then, head to Yamcha and interact with him. You’ll have to help him defeat Robots to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x38616

D Medal x1

Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Yamcha: the Man, the Myth, the Legend

This substory takes place at West City, near capsule Corp, after you finish the previous one. If it doesn’t show up, enter Capsulte Corp and go back outside again.

To finish this substory, you have to defeat Yamcha while playing as Gohan.

Rewards

EXP x38616

D Medal x3

Wolf Meat x2

Tofu x2

The Pride Of The Warrior Race

This substory can be obtained from Raditz if you choose to bring him back with the Dragon Balls.

This substory needs to be played as Piccolo. You have to defeat Raditz and the Saibamen to finish it.

Rewards

EXP x38616

D Medal x1

Silver Compass x1

ancy Earrings x1

Saiyan Power

This substory can be obtained from Nappa if you choose to bring him back with the Dragon Balls.

This substory needs to be played as Gohan. You have to defeat Nappa and the Saibamen to finish it.

Rewards

EXP x38616

D Medal x1

Silver Compass x1

Power Is Justice

This substory can be obtained from Dodoria if you choose to bring him back with the Dragon Balls.

This substory can be played as any character in your party. You have to beat Dodoria to finish it.

Rewards

N/A

Power Is Beauty

This substory can be obtained from Zarbon if you choose to bring him back with the Dragon Balls.

This substory can be played with any character in your party. You have to beat Zarbon twice to finish it.

Rewards

N/A

Ginyu Force Tryouts

This substory can be obtained if you choose to bring the Ginyu force back with the Dragon Balls.

Since Captain Ginyu didn’t die, he won’t be fighting along the rest of the team; but everyone else will be there. You have to defeat each member to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

Android Saga Substories

Bummed About Bananas

This substory takes place at King Kai’s Planet Area.

To start this substory, talk to Bubbles who needs to be cheered up. You can do this by collecting the Cosmic Bananas. Travel to Blake Bog on the World Map and gather all the Cosmic Bananas there. Bring them to Bubbles to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 70842

D Medal x3

Shenron Plush x1

Easy-Going Genius

This substory takes place at West Area, Capsule Coporation.

To start this substory, talk to Doctor Briefs who will ask you to bring him some materials. He needs a Skull Robo Gear, a piece of Densite and three pieces of Silver Ore.

To find the Skull Robo Gear, travel to the West Area and beat the three robots. To find the Densite, destroy the large landmass there. The Silver Ore is very easy to find; just go to any ore location. Bring these items back to Doctor Briefs to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 70842

D Medal x3

Ultra Brain Bread x1

Card 045 x1

A Competitive Party With Friends

This substory is only available for those who pre-ordered the game and have the bonus DLC content. It takes place at Goku’s House.

To start this substory, talk to Yamcha who will invite you to a party to welcome you back home. Travel to Lucca Village on the World Map and head to the party venue (look for the blue beam of light). After the party, you’ll have to fight Vegeta in a friendly match and defeat him.

Then, you have to finish a race on a bi-pedal robot under a limited time period to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 83493

D Medal x3

Aged Wild Steak x1

Ultimate Awakening Water x1

The Meaning of Training

This substory takes place at West Area when you are playing as Vegeta during the Android Saga.

To start this substory, talk to Tien. You have to defeat him in a sparring match to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 46963

D Medal x3

Super Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Card 038 x1

Yajirobe and Korin

This substory takes place at the Sacred Land of Korin, in West Forest Area, after Goku’s driving license test.

To start this substory, talk to Yajirobe (he’s at the blue beam of light). He will challenge you to a fishing competition. You have to catch 2 Goliath Catfish and 1 Scarlet Catfish to defeat him in this challenge. Fish in the pond next to Yajirobe and go for the fish with the largest fins. To catch the Scarley Catfish, it is necessary to use bait.

Once you catch all the fish, talk to Yajirobe to finsish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 79713

D Medal x3

Senzy Bean Seed x1

Fancy Necklace x1

Your Friend is My Friend

This substory takes place at the North Mountains Area when you’re playing as Future Trunks in the Android Saga.

To start this substory, talk to Eighter. He will request you to defeat the poacher robots in the area. This substory will be completed once you do that.

Rewards

EXP 70842

D Medal x1

Ultra Brain Bread x1

Close Encounters Of The Troublesome Kind

This substory takes place at the West Area, Gingertown when you’re playing as Piccolo in the Android Saga.

To start this substory, talk to the tourist couple (the one you saw on Planet Namek). Travel to the Gizard Wasteland and kill the dinosaur. Then, defeat the red-haired Frieza Soldier again to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 79713

D Medal x1

Porunga Plush x1

Fancy Ring x1

Cell Saga

Friends Forever

This substory takes place at North Mountains Area, Darlinge Polynya, after you exit the Hyperbolic Time Chamber with Goku and Gohan.

To start this substory, talk to Eighter; who’s not feeling all that good. You’ll have a talk with Doctor Briefs and then you have to travel back to Darlinge Polynya. Here, find Gero’s Hideout and defeat the robots near it. After taking care of them, use your Ki Vision to locate the purple orbs in the debris around the lab and acquire all four of the files to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 136715

D Medal x5

Ultra Brain Bread x1

Between Worlds

This substory takes place at Far souther Islands Area, Papaya Town.

To start this substory, talk to Fortuneteller Baba. She will help you find some powerful opponents to fight. To finish this quest, you have to win three fights with multiple Frieza Goons, then head back to Baba.

Rewards

EXP 136715

D Medal x2

Super Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Not Too Quick On The Uptake

This substory takes place at West Forest Area, Sacred Land of Korin.

To start this substory, talk to Pilaf; who needs help finding a capsule. Fly up and locate the purple orb in the area using your Ki Vision. Grab the capsule and bring it back to Pilaf to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 116001

D Medal x2

Ultra Brain Bread x1

Master

This substory takes place at the Kame House while you train for the Cell Games.

To start this substory, talk to Master Roshi. You have to beat Krillin in a fight to finish it. He is relatively easy to beat, but he does have quite a bit of HP.

Rewards

EXP 116001

D Medal x5

Card 039 x1

Select Beast Meat x3

Frozen Rabbit Meat x2

Fatty Giant Fish x2

Once A Teacher Always A Teacher

This substory takes place at Kami’s Tower.

To start this substory, talk to Piccolo; who will ask you to have a friendly fight with him. Defeat him in this fight to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x121766

Super Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Card 042 x1

Fancy Wristwatch x1

Crane School Scouting

This substory takes place just outside Orange City (look for the blue beam of light).

To start this substory, talk to Master Shen and Mercenary Tao. Defeat the three robots to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 127814

D Medal x1

Super Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Animorphaline Accident

This substory takes place at West Forest Area, Sacred Land of Korin.

To start this substory, talk to Korin; who will ask you to find some special mushroom for him which grow in a specific cave.

Travel to the Continent Center Area on the World Map and head to the blue marker. You’ll talk to the Beastmen there, but they won’t let you inside the cave.

So, you will have to go to Bulma and talk to her about the animorphaline. She will send you to Mr. Popo. He will make the antidote for the Beastmen, but you will have to find some ingredients for him.

These ingredients are 3 High-Quality Herb, 4 Meaty River Snail, and 1 Golden Gazelle Antler.

Travel to the Cell Games Arena and find the snails on the shore. You may have to leave the area and come back to get enough snails. The deer can be found in the woods area close by (use your Ki Sense).

Bring the items back to Mr. Popo to complete this DBZ Kakarot substory.

Rewards

EXP 158099

D Medal x5

All-Purpose Animal Hood x1

Third Intermission Substories

Continually Attacked Villager

This DBZ Kakarot substory takes place at Southeast Mountains Area, near Yamcha’s Hideout.

To start this substory, talk to the scared lady surrounded by Saibamen. Defeat all three Saibamen to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 248653

Angelic Apron x1

Fancy Wristwatch x1

Premium Seafood Course Recipe x1

Golden Energetic Fish x1

Premium Milk x1

The Nutty Scientist

This substory takes place at East Ravine Area, Lucca Village.

To start this substory, talk to Bulma. You have to help her father by collecting three special rocks: Hard Dragolyte, Large Dorgalyte and Bulky Dogmalyte. Go to the blue marker and talk to the guy with the hat. He will give you the general location of each rock.

Bring all three rocks back to Doctor Briefs to complete this substory.

Reward

EXP 168013

D Medal x5

Ultra Brain Bread x1

Card 055 x1

Fancy Necklace x1

Filling The Power Vacuum

This substory can be obtained by wishing Appule back.

To finish this substory, all you need to do is defeat Appule while playing as Gohan.

Rewards

Appule Soul Emblem

No Dirty Fireworks For Me!

This substory can be obtained by wishing Cui back.

To finish this substory, all you need to do is defeat Cui while playing as Vegeta.

Rewards

Cui Soul Emblem

EXP x127814

D Medal x1

Super Power Protein x1

Fancy Earrings x1

Little Nightmares

This substory can be obtained by wishing Cell Jr Back.

To finish this substory, all you need to do is defeat all the Cell Jrs while playing as Vegeta.

Rewards

Cell Jr Soul Emblem

Hyperbolic Time Chamber Renovations

This substory takes place at Kami’s Lookout from ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’ to ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’.

To start this substory, talk to Dende using Gohan. Dende needs you to find 1x Phantom Sand, 2x Green Crystal and 2x Red Crystal. The crystals can be found pretty easily in the caves.

Look at your DBZ Kakarot map and see what materials are present in each location, then go inside a cave in that area. You can also ask Mr. Popo for the locations.

You can find the Phantom Sand close to Yamcha’s Hideout. Bring them back to Dendi to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x168013

D Medal x5

Shenron Plush x1

Card 056 x1

Guardian Caretaker

This substory also takes place at Kami’s Lookout, after you’ve finished the previous one.

To start this substory, speak to Mr. Popo using Gohan. He needs you to find 15 Woodchips for him. Travel to the Olive Village in East Ravine and search for the purple orbs close to the water’s edge, adjacent to the dead trees. Collect 15 of them and bring them back to Mr. Popo fo complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x168013

D Medal x5

Shenron Plush x1

An Awkward Pair

This substory takes place near Goku’s House, from ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’ to ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’.

To start this substory, speak to Ox King using Piccolo. After that, travel to the Kame House and talk to Krillin. To finish this substory, defeat Krillin and return back.

Rewards

EXP x104711

Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Fancy Necklace x1

Ox King Soul Emblem

Krillins Heart Of Gold

This substory takes place at the Kame House from ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’ to ‘Android Terror Arrives Ep.10: Intermission’.

To start this substory, speak to Krillin using Gohan. After that, travel to the cave and defeat the robots to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x206569

D Medal x5

Ultra Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Buu Saga

Goten’s Growth

This substory takes place after Gohan becomes the Great Saiyaman, from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: New Encounters’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’.

To start this substory, travel to Goku’s House and speak to Goten using Gohan. You need to find three Blue Fish. You can find all three of them in the spot close to Goku’s House. Do note that the chance to catch them is pretty low, so you’ll have to fish for a relatively long time.

After you catch the fish, you have to defeat Goten in a fight to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x190593

D Medal x10

Super Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Card 069 x1

Uninvited Training Partner

This substory takes place near Goku’s House from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: New Encounters’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’.

To start this substory, speak to Videl using Gohan. You just need to take down some robots to finish this substory in DBZ Kakarot.

Rewards

EXP x233941

D Medal x10

Prime Golden Wolf Meat x1

Butterbur Scape x4

Shiny Laver x3

Daddy’s Little Girl

This substory takes place at Lacco Village from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: New Encounters’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’.

To start this substory, speak to Marron using Gohan. You have to catch one Blue Fish to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x198495

D Medal x3

Golden Compass x1

Toughening Up

This substory takes place outside Capsule Corp from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: Time for the Tournament!’

To start this substory, speak to Trunks using Gohan. Travel to Blake Bog and defeat Trunks in a fight to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x243635

D Medal x10

Ultra Sacred Text of Martial Arts x1

Chiaotzu The Champ

This substory takes place at Olive Village from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’

to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: Time for the Tournament!’

To start this substory, talk to Chiaotzu using Gohan. Kill 10 Deer for the villagers to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x215027

D Medal x10

Golden Compass x1

The Great Ladiesman

This substory takes place at Satan City from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: Time for the Tournament!’

To start this substory, speak to Erasa using Gohan. Take down a group of robots and complete the race before smashing the ball out of the park to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x206721

D Medal x1

Super Power Protein x1

Anxious Android

This substory takes place at Kame House from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Good News’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.1: Getting Ready for Goku’

To start this story, speak to Android 18 inside the Kame House. You have to gather 3x Frozen Rabbit Meat, 3x High-Quality Onion and 12x River Shrimp.

You can find the High-Quality Onions in the farms at Southeast Mountains Area, and the River Shrimp can also be found there in the rivers.

Rewards

EXP x206721

D Medal x3

Super Deluxe Meat Course Recipe x1

High Quality Milk x3

Ripe Peach x3

Ripe Apple x2

The Good Ol’ Days

This substory takes place at the World Tournament Arena from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: The World Tournament Begins!’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: The World Tournament Begins!’

To start this substory, speak to the Announcer. Defeat the robot to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x216397

D Medal x3

Celebrity Fan Photo x1

Teaching For Tomorrow

This substory takes place at the Aloe Outcrop area of Great West Desert, after the World Tournament.

To start this substory, speak to Nam. Travel to West City and talk to the farmer, then finish the time attack to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP 256465

D Medal x15

Super Awesome Book for Grown-Ups x1

Far Beyond Frieza

This substory takes also takes place at the Aloe Outcrop area from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: In Hot Pursuit’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.2: In Hot Pursuit’

To start this substory, speak to Supreme Kai. Take down Frieza to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP x255040

D Medal x3

God Medal x1

Super Saibaman?!

This substory takes place at West City from ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.6: A Shred of Hope’ to ‘Majin Buu Reborn Ep.6: A Shred of Hope’

To start this substory, speak to Saibamen. You just have to win a few battles with some Saibamen to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x233453

D Medal x1

Improved Scouter x1

Post-Story Completion Substories

Good Ol’ Goku

This substory takes place at the Sacred Land of Korin.

To start this substory, speak to Bora and Upa. After that, travel to Capsule Corp and talk to Bulmu. To finish this substory, take down the group of robots and find the moss.

Rewards

Bora Soul Emblem

Upa Soul Emblem

Piccolo Vs. Goku

This substory takes place at Kami’s Lookout.

To start this substory, talk to Dende using Piccolo. Then, head to Goku’s House and speak to Gohan. You have to defeat Goku in a fight to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x165254

D Medal x1

Ultra Power Protein x1

Continually Attacked Villager

This substory takes place outside Yamcha’s Hideout.

To start this substory, talk to the scared lady. You have to save her again from the robots to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP x248653

Angelic Apron x1

Fancy Wristwatch x1

Perpetually Attacked Villager

This substory takes place outside Yamcha’s Hideout.

Once you finish the previous substory, leave the area and come back again to find the lady being attacked once again. You know what to do.

Rewards

N/A

A Father’s Dignity

This substory takes place at Satan City.

To start this substory, speak to Mr. Satan. You have to kill the dinosaur to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 249984

D Medal x1

Super Power Protein x1

Fancy Necklace x1

Satan Soul Emblem

Buu The Bottomless Pit

This substory also takes place at Satan City, after you finish the previous one (re-enter the area).

To start this substoy, speak to Mr. Satan. Then, travel to Goku’s House and head North-East from there, to the fishing spot; and catch a Big Fish there.

Then, you have to gather 4x Prime Marbled Dino Meat, 3x Shiny Rice and 1x Premium Gold Venison. You can talk to Chi-Chi to get the location of each item.

The Dinosaurs can be found in the Central Plains and East Ravine. Go to the Grocer for Shiny Rice, and then go to the West Forest for the Golden Deer (on the road behind the lake).

Rewards

Majin Buu’s Soul Emblem

The Parent Trap

This DBZ Kakarot substory takes place at Capsule Corp.

To start this substory, talk to Trunks while playing as Vegeta (he’s to your right). Then, head to the outskirts of the city, to the blue marker and talk to Goku. To finish this substory, you have to defeat Gotenks in a fight.

Rewards

EXP 327955

D Medal x1

Super Brain Bread x1

Reunion With Suno

This substory takes place in Darlinge Polynya.

To start this substory, talk to Suno. You have to find 10x Great Energetic Fish, 10x Rose Wheat and 10x Plain White Rice to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

Cute And Cuddly Korin

This substory takes place at the Kame House.

To start this substory, talk to Krillin. You have to find the Meowmint to finish this substory. Travel to the western side of the Island and use your Ki Sense near the fruit trees.

Rewards

EXP 238977

D Medal x1

Master Korin Plush

The Captains Comeback

This substory takes place at Lacco Village.

To start this substory, talk to Bulma while playing as Vegeta. You have to gather all the Dragon Balls and wish Captain Ginyu back to life to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 236963

D Medal x2

Improved Scouter x1

Pure Pair

This substory takes place at the World Tournament Arena.

To start this substory, speak to Baba while playing as Goku. After that, travel to the Land of the Kais and take down Kid Buu to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 281651

D Medal x15

Card 087 x1

Card 094 x1

Fulfilling A Promise

This substory takes place at the Land of the Kais.

To start this substory, talk to Elder Kai. He will task you with finding all of the Dragon Balls. Once you gather all of them, hand them over to finish this substory.

Rewards

EXP 291298

D Medal x3

Adult Medal x1

Card 098 x1

Stranger Danger

This substory takes place at Olive Village in the East Ravine Area.

To start this substory, talk to the man there while playing as Gohan. You have to complete a few basic objectives and then defeat a couple of Saibamen to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

Porunga Part 2

This substory takes place at New Namek.

To start this DBZ Kakarot substory, talk to Moori while playing as Goku. This is a unique substory, as you have to take a ‘Trial of Wisdom’, which is a quiz consisting of the following three questions:

What does ‘Porung’a mean in our language?

Answer: God of Dreams

What does the name Piccolo mean in Namekian?

Answer: Another World

What type of plant do we cultivate here?

Answer: Ajisa

Rewards

N/A

King Of The Demon Realm

This substory takes place at Lucca Village, after you complete the previous one.

To start this substory, talk to Dabura. You have to take him down in a fight to finish this substory.

Reward

EXP 289729

D Medal x3

Training Medal x1

Fancy Ring

Perfecting Perfection

This substory takes place at Kadaiho Lands, after you complete ‘Porunga Part 2’.

To start this DBZ Kakarot substory, talk to Cell. Take him down to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP 283219

D Medal x3

Training Medal x1

Card 066 x1

Cell Soul Emblem

The Return Of The Emperor

This substory takes place at West City, after you complete ‘Porunga Part 2’.

To start this substory, talk to Frieza. Take him down to complete this substory.

Rewards

EXP 283219

D Medal x2

Card 027 x1

Frieza Soul Emblem

Here It Comes

This Dragon Ball Z Kakarot substory takes place in the city close to Capsule Corp.

You have to find 3x Pure Red Crystals, 3x Pure Green Crystals and 3x Pure Blue Crystals to finish this substory. All of these crystals can be found on New Namek, at the mineral spots.

Rewards

N/A

Lone Guardian

This substory takes place outside Capsule Corp.

To start this substory, go to the time machine there with Bulma and Trunks. This will unlock Future Trunks. After that, Bulma will show up inside Capsule Corp. Speak with her using your newly unlocked Future Trunks and then defeat Android 17 to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

The Sins Of The Father

This substory takes place at Capsule Corp.

To start this substory, talk to Vegeta as Future Trunks (he’s near the desk to your right). You have to defeat him in a fight to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

Time For A Tournament

This substory takes place at Capsule Corp after you finish the previous one.

To start this story, finish ‘The Sins Of The Father’ and leave Capsule Crop, then come back again and talk to Bulma as Goku. You have to help Bulma organize the tournament and also win it to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

Babidis Back

This substory is obtained when you wish Bibidi back using the Dragon Balls.

After wishing Bibidi back, go to West Area and take down his group. Take down the minions to acquire more Soul Emblems.

Rewards

N/A

Change Of Heart

This substory becomes available once you finish the previous one.

Rewards

N/A

Shadows Of The Red Ribbon Army

This substory is obtained when you wish Android 19 and Android 20 back using the Dragon Balls.

Travel to the North Mountains Area and defeat them to finish this substory.

Rewards

N/A

The Most Feared Of Families

This substory is obtained when you wish King Cold and his goons back using the Dragon Balls.

Thi substory requires you to have Gohan, Goten and Kid Trunks in your party.

Rewards

N/A