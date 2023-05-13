Cooking in DBZ Kakarot is an important element of the game which helps the character progression and development. To make the best out of your experience, follow this Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Cooking Recipes guide.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Cooking Recipes

Eating cooked meals in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot increases the stats of the character and makes him stronger which makes it easier for you to defeat enemies and tough bosses such as Vegeta!

There is a time limit to the stat boost that you receive after the certain kind of food that you eat. If you are eating normal, regular dishes then the boost is for a short time while eating full-course meals increases the time limit of those boosts.

Eating these meals can also increase the amount of XP you receive from the battles. Some ingredients might even give you a permanent stat boost.

To cook a meal, regardless of whichever it is, you need to find the ingredients for it. You can explore areas in order to find these ingredients and also receive these ingredients as rewards in quests.

Once you find the ingredients, you can either go home and ask Chi-Chi to make food for you or you can find cooks in the town which are going to help you make the food.

Some main course meals and their effects include:

Meat Course

+15% HP

+15% Ki

+15% EXP

Ramen & Rice Course

+15% Melee Def

+15% Ki Def

+15% Z Orbs Earned In Battle

Seafood Course

+15% Melee ATK

+15% Ki ATK

+5% Critical Hit Rate

Pasta Course

+10% Ki

+10% Ki ATK

+10% Ki DEF

Ramen Course

+10% HP

+10% Melee ATK

+10% Melee DEF

Special Ramen Course

+25% Melee DEF

+25% Ki Def

+25% Z Orbs Earned

Deluxe Seafood Course

+20% HP

+20% Melee ATK

+20% Melee DEF

Special Meat Course

+25% Melee ATK

+25% Ki ATK

+7.5% Critical Hit Rate

Deluxe Pasta Course Recipe

+20% Ki

+20% Ki ATK

+20% Ki DEF

Deluxe Meat Course