Dragon Age Inquisition Easter Eggs, Secrets, and References



References and Secrets make up an integral component of any sandbox experience. The latest sandbox experience provided by BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition is flooded with references to uncover and secrets to discover.

And so sit back and read all secrets, easter eggs, and references discovered in Dragon Age: Inquisition. For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our War Table Missions Guide, Rare Crafting Materials Farming, Power Farming and Rogue Class Builds Guide.

Dagna the Dwarf

Dagna the Dwarf originally appeared in Dragon Age: Origins during ‘An Unlikely Scholar’ quest. This dwarf is back in Dragon Age: Inquisition and wishes to serve the Inquisition. You will meet her in Skyhold as a weapon-enchanter.

Connor from Dragon Age: Origins

Those of you who played Dragon Age: Origins will remember a small boy named Connor. That small boy is now a grown up lad in Redcliffe and feels devastated by all the destruction and politics going on. Check out this YouTube video by DashRashh to see him make some confessions:

King Alistar and Queen Anora

At the end of the Mage Redcliffe events, King Alistar and Queen Anora will pay you a surprise visit. You can check out this YouTube video provided by Video Game Sophistry to see them in action:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Varric Discusses Hawke’s Companions

Although your allies are no longer with you in Dragon Age: Inquisition, it does not mean they are forgotten. Check out this YouTube video provided by Video Game Sophistry:

Cole – The Real Life Movie Junkie

Talk to Cole in Skyhold and, sometimes, he will begin discussing real-life movies like Fight Club, Star Wars, Memento, etc. Below, I have provided some dialogues which seem movie references:

He was their enemy the whole time, but she made him forget, so he could change. – Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

He was dead the whole. He didn’t know. – The Sixth Sense

There is no other man. He becomes the other man to the things he can’t. – Fight Club

He didn’t kill his father. He was his father – Star Wars [Darth Vader] It’s made of people. – Soylent Green

Cheese, Chees, Everywhere

Someone at BioWare absolutely adores cheese. Explore the areas in Crestwoods and you will come across chunks of cheese here and there. Furthermore, there is a shield made up of cheese which can be found at the top mountains in Crestwood.

Plants vs. Zombies Reference

You will come across a note reading, Plants vs. Corpses from one Daveth the Mad in Crestwood. Additionally, travel south from Three Trout Camp and move towards a place called Linden Farm. In Linden Farm, you will come across a row of large sunflowers near a crumbling wall.

Mass Effect References

There are a couple of places where you will find a Krogan head hanging on a wall. Check out the Trophy Room in the multiplayer map, Orelisian Chateau and you will come across this head on top of two animal heads.

You can also find one during Promist of Destruction in Castle of Caer Oswin. Travel to the eastern end of the hall from the area where you meet Cassandra’s Apprentice.

Did you come across any other easter eggs or references? Share them in the comments below!