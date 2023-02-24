Dragon Age Dreadwolf Character Customization is More Versatile Than Ever

BioWare’s first community update of 2023 has given us a big idea of what to expect for at least one portion of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the long-awaited continuation of their award-winning fantasy series. In the update, BioWare went into detail on the character progression tree, and what all it can do.

For all three of its games, the Dragon Age series has mainly been focused on a class-based character system that determined the abilities and specialties of the player and their party members. However, according to the update, that might be changing.

The community update shows that, similar to Mass Effect: Andromeda, players will be able to use their skill points to tailor their characters how they would want, though we don’t know if this means that you can be both a mage and a physical fighter at present.

We do know, however, that each purchase in a “node” of the progression tree aims to be a meaningful purchase that you can see the effects of immediately, without any “wasteful” node purchases that are simply used to get to something else.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf will take us to the often-mentioned but never-seen land of the Tevinter Imperium, as players attempt to stop former party member and elven god Stolas from re-opening the rift between the spirit world and real world, an action which could spell disaster for the world.

While we’ve seen some promotional art and early gameplay tests, and trailers, so far we haven’t seen anything more substantial of the game. However, we’ll hopefully see more of it at the Summer of Gaming this year, or at some other large gaming event like Gamescom or even the Game Awards, and possibly even a release window of late this year, or next year.

Hopefully, considering the rash of bad releases the past several years, both Dreadwolf and the Mass Effect game that the studio is currently working on will be a return to form for BioWare.