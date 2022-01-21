Expect Dragon Age 4 To Release In Late 2023

The new Dragon Age 4 has once again surfaced as a highly anticipated game which will not be releasing anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Tom Henderson stated that a source close to publisher Electronic Arts has labelled the release of Dragon Age 4 pretty unlikely in 2022. Hence, fans can stop keeping their fingers crossed.

A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's "no chance" that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022. pic.twitter.com/gFgBYvBmET — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

The same has been reiterated by GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb earlier today where he noted that Dragon Age 4 remains in active development but without a release window for at least another full year. The earliest possible release window could be the summers of 2023 but the stars will have to align for developer BioWare to meet all deadlines. It would be best for fans to start eying late 2023 instead.

Dragon Age 4 was announced back in December 2018 as a mainline installment in the franchise. BioWare has been sharing only little teasers at best since then and in light of how far the release window reportedly is, a substantial gameplay reveal might not be happening anytime soon.

BioWare has undergone several design chances during development. Dragon Age 4 will be a single-player experience with a narrative-driven adventure, which is a change from how the game was originally envisioned to feature an online live-service model. The multiplayer concept was abandoned and BioWare has been working on a faitful single-player sequel to the previous games in the franchise.

Dragon Age 4 takes place right after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition where at the end, Solas, initially shown to be a loyal companion, comes out to be a Loki-like Elven god of betrayal called Fen’Harel in disguise. Solas will return as presumably the main antagonist as players band together to foil whatever new plans the Dread Wolf has been hatching to rip apart Thedas.

The new game remains in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.