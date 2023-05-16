Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide – Shadowblade Builds, Best Races, Attributes, Abilities, and Talents

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide we will guide on the Shadowblade Class in Divinity Original Sin 2. Divinity Sin 2 is a turn-based RPG and it features a number of classes you can choose from. Each class comes equipped with unique abilities and attributes. We have curated this Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide so we can guide on the Shadowblade Class, which is one of these classes.

Shadowblade class in Divinity Original Sin 2 has unique talents, skills, and build and given that there is a lot to manage in the game, players are not always able to get most out of their character and this guide will help you with the best Shadowblade build, talents, skills and more.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class

The Shadowblade Class in Divinity Original Sin 2 is a mix of stealth and melee class. They also have some magic abilities as well. It may look like a multi-role class but it is actually a stealth-focused class and can be used as a tank supporter as well if you equip it with a shield. Otherwise, it has low health and can die easily so make sure you avoid direct encounters.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Attributes

Intelligence

Intelligence is buffed by +1. This gives a serious boost to Magic and Dexterity-based abilities.

Finesse

Shadowblade has +2 Finesse which benefits using Daggers since this class is set to using Daggers already. However, you also have the option of switching one point from here to Memory or Constitution.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Abilities and Talents

Scoundrel Ability

Boosts damage done by using the dagger especially the critical hits.

Necromancer Ability

Necromancer is the ability for tanks. Any damage you deal will restore your health so it helps when you are supporting a tank.

Sneaking Ability

Sneaking is excellent as it allows the character to get behind enemies with increased speed and backstab them for critical damage.

Back-Stabber Talent

Sneak behind enemies and use daggers or knife to land a critical strike called Backstab.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Starting Skills

Mosquito Swarm

This ability heals the character, reduces the enemy’s armor and causes bleeding. What else do you want from a starting ability?

Backlash

Perfectly suited for stealth, jump behind an enemy and unleash your backstab with extra damage with this ability. Uses only 1 AP.

Chloroform

Puts the enemy to sleep unless they are wearing magic armor that exceeds your damage points.

Best Race for the Shadowblade

The best choice of race for Shadowblade is Elf. Finesse boost is beneficial for Elf class and Cannibalism regenerates health, which helps during Tanking. Lizard is an average race for this class. They get a decent bonus from Intelligence but other than that, nothing is much special about them. Avoid Human or Dwarf for this class. They are absolutely useless with no special bonuses.

This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Shadowblade Class Guide. If you have anything to add, feel free to use the comments section below!