Generally, you would expect the Knight to be a brave fighter that can lead troops to battle. However, the Knight in the new Divinity actually works better as a Support Class although he can still land some heavy blows. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Knight Class Guide will tell you how to get the most out of the Knight Class so you can both support your team and deal massive damage.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Knight Class

Attributes

Strength

Strength has been buffed by a massive +2 which allows you to deal major damage and carry heavy equipment without being slowed down. Try to utilize your Strength as much as you can early on by taking on enemies during the early stages of the game.

Constitution

The constitution is another thing which makes you very effective early on by giving you extra health.

Knight Class Abilities and Talent

Warfare Ability

As it should be obvious by now if you have been reading our other class guides, the warfare Ability buffs your damage allowing you to use your conventional weapons in fights.

Two Handed Ability

This adds a passive bonus to the critical damage multiplier. This works extremely works with your Rage Skill so use this as much as you can.

Bartering Ability

Each point in this Ability reduces the cost purchase of items by +10 percent and further increases the price at which you can sell them. This makes the Knight a good character for trading.

Opportunist Talent

If an enemy is near you, you can attack them out of turn if they try to move. In short, this talent is used as a surprise attack on the opponent if it passes by. Keep in mind that this talent isn’t activated if the opponent performs an attack while remaining in the same position.

Starting Skills

Battering Ram

Battering Ram makes you charge towards the enemy and you also knock down any enemies that may be blocking you. You will injure the enemies as well!

Crippling Blow

Crippling Blow is perhaps one of the best AoE Starting Abilities in the game. Try to use this along with the Two Handers so that the additional Bleeding effect will make the enemies stay in the range of normal attacks.

Rage

Rage allows you to critically strike more often than not. I am sure I do not need to explain the significance of this Ability.

Battle Stomp

Using this ability, the Knights are able to take out adversaries even at a short distance and are capable of paralyzing them for few moments to protect your allies.

Best Race for the Knight

For the Knight, both the Elf and the Lizard are completely useless due to the discrepancy in their modifiers. Human might work but is nothing special, a skilled player might be able to make it work but I would not recommend it.

By far the best race for the Knight is the Elf due to its high strength and the advantages that it will give you in early head to head combat.