Divinity: Original Sin 2 Braccus Rex Armor Set Guide – Artefacts of the Tyrant Locations, How to Complete

There are a total of 5 items that comprise the Artefacts of the Tyrant quest. Once you find all of these items, you can finally get your hands on the Armor Set of Braccus Rex. This Divinity: Original Sin 2 Braccus Rex Armor Set Guide will tell you where each of the 5 Artefacts resides so you can quickly acquire one of the most sought-after items in the game.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Braccus Rex Armor Set Guide

In this Divinity: Original Sin 2 Braccus Rex Armor Set Guide, we have detailed the locations of all Artefacts of the Tyrants so that you can easily complete the quest and get your hands on the rare Armor Set.

How to Get the Armor Set of Braccus Rex in Divinity: Original Sin 2

As you know, there are 5 pieces of clothing that you need to find in order to complete the quest. This guide is written in such a way that you will have to spend the least amount of time walking between the objectives. Read on to find out where you can locate the various pieces of the puzzle required to get your hands on that armor.

Armor Piece: Tyrant’s Stride

This item is found in the Fort Joy prison. Find the ancient passage at coordinates (319, 671) after you receive the location of the lever on the main floor. Get inside the Ancient Passage and follow the trail until you get to the feet of the statue. You need 15 Wits to interact with this statue and this statue will then drop the leggings of Braccus Rex for you.

Armor Piece: Corrupted Tyrant’s Help

Get to the Ruined Castle in Hollowed Marshes where you have to save Gareth from Magisters (467, 229). Now enter the Decrepit Ruins and fight the Magister Sang, after this look for a lever which opens up the armory of Braccus Rex (lift the curse on the lever using the bless spell). Interact with the Shrine of Braccus Rex to get Corrupted Tyrant’s Help.

Armor Piece: Hands of the Tyrant

This is near the place of the last Armor Piece. Go to Dragon’s Bleach and enter the tower. Now go to Braccus Rex’s tomb (589, 678). You will see two coffins inside the tomb and one of them will be trapped so you will need 18 strength to actually lift it. Also, remember to use the trap disarm kit so that the poison trap is removed. In here, you will find the gloves of Braccus Rex.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Armor Piece: Heart of the Tyrant

Outside of Braccus Rex’s tower, you will find a shipwreck along with an entrance to a cavern. Enter the cavern and make your way to the coordinates (703, 502). This is the treasure room where you can pick up the Chest Armor of Braccus Rex along with a few other useful items.

Armor Piece: Tracks of the Tyrant

This last piece of armor is found towards the north of Fort Joy. Go to the abandoned tower at the coordinates (426, 299). The tower is engulfed in electric steam so you must teleport inside the tower. Get inside the tower and then plunder it, among one of the many items will be the boots of Braccus Rex. This is the last piece of the armor and will complete your quest.