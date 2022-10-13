Disney Dreamlight Valley Trophies

For completionists, even early access games like Disney Dreamlight Valley are a challenge they must tackle and complete. If you are interested in unlocking all the achievements and trophies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have come to the right place.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a total of 15 achievements can be unlocked. If you are on Xbox, completing them all will earn you a total of 1000 Gamerscore while Playstation users get to earn 1x platinum trophy, 9x gold trophies, 4x silver trophies, and 2x bronze.

Since Xbox doesn’t have a completionist achievement, Playstation users end up with one extra trophy making their count 16 instead of 15.

This guide consists of a list of all the achievements of Disney Dreamlight Valley along with brief descriptions of the steps necessary to get each one of them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley trophy list

Following is the list of 16 trophies in Disney DreamLight Valley :

Disney Dreamlight Valley trophy guide (all achievements)

Below are all the achievements in Disney Dreamlight Valley, what color trophy or gamerscore they unlock and what is required to complete each one

Dreamlight Master (Playstation exclusive)

Platinum

How to earn: Unlock all other trophies and complete all tasks.

Angler

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Catch 1800 fish

Chef Cook

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Cook 900 dishes.

Bestest friend

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Become best friends with 15 villagers

Gardner

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Harvest 4500 Vegetables

Miner

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Mine 1800 times

Renovator

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Build 30 houses for companions

Valley’s Helper

Gold / 100G

How to earn: Unlock all biomes.

Goofy’s Investor

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Build all Goofy stalls.

Duty Bound

Gold / 75G

How to earn: Complete 1100 Dreamlight duties in the Valley.

Constructor

Silver / 50G

How to earn: Fully upgrade your home.

Generous

Silver / 50G

How to earn: Give 540 gifts to companions

Banker

Silver / 50G

How to earn: Earn 1.8 million star coins.

Chit Chatter

Silver / 50G

How to earn: Hold 1000 conversations daily.

Thorn Cleaner

Bronze / 25G

How to earn: Remove 3000 Night Thorns.

Photographer