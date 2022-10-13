Disney Dreamlight Valley Trophies

For completionists, even early access games like Disney Dreamlight Valley are a challenge they must tackle and complete. If you are interested in unlocking all the achievements and trophies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have come to the right place.
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a total of 15 achievements can be unlocked. If you are on Xbox, completing them all will earn you a total of 1000 Gamerscore while Playstation users get to earn 1x platinum trophy, 9x gold trophies, 4x silver trophies, and 2x bronze.
Since Xbox doesn’t have a completionist achievement, Playstation users end up with one extra trophy making their count 16 instead of 15.
This guide consists of a list of all the achievements of Disney Dreamlight Valley along with brief descriptions of the steps necessary to get each one of them.
Disney Dreamlight Valley trophy list
Following is the list of 16 trophies in Disney DreamLight Valley :
- Dreamlight Master
- Angler
- Chef
- Best Friends
- Gardner
- Miner
- Construction Worker
- Valleys Helper
- Goofy’s Investor
- Duty Bound
- Constructor
- Generous
- Banker
- ChatterBox
- ThornRemover
- Photographer
Disney Dreamlight Valley trophy guide (all achievements)
Below are all the achievements in Disney Dreamlight Valley, what color trophy or gamerscore they unlock and what is required to complete each one
Dreamlight Master (Playstation exclusive)
- Platinum
- How to earn: Unlock all other trophies and complete all tasks.
Angler
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Catch 1800 fish
Chef Cook
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Cook 900 dishes.
Bestest friend
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Become best friends with 15 villagers
Gardner
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Harvest 4500 Vegetables
Miner
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Mine 1800 times
Renovator
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Build 30 houses for companions
Valley’s Helper
- Gold / 100G
- How to earn: Unlock all biomes.
Goofy’s Investor
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Build all Goofy stalls.
Duty Bound
- Gold / 75G
- How to earn: Complete 1100 Dreamlight duties in the Valley.
Constructor
- Silver / 50G
- How to earn: Fully upgrade your home.
Generous
- Silver / 50G
- How to earn: Give 540 gifts to companions
Banker
- Silver / 50G
- How to earn: Earn 1.8 million star coins.
Chit Chatter
- Silver / 50G
- How to earn: Hold 1000 conversations daily.
Thorn Cleaner
- Bronze / 25G
- How to earn: Remove 3000 Night Thorns.
Photographer
- Bronze / 25G
- How to earn: Take 50 pictures.