The final quest you will undertake for Kristoff in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Frozen Memories, will task players with finding Swamp Water to complete a spell. In this guide, we will explain where to find Swamp Water from among the different biomes and how to use it.

How to get swamp water in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The mission starts after you have gained the access to the Frozen Realm and Glade of Trust region. You’ll encounter Kristoff at the start of the mission, who has lost his memories of his love, Anna.

Kristoff will inform you of the situation and will need your assistance in remembering Anna. Elsa will gladly agree to help and inform you that she knows a spell that can remedy Kristoff’s problem but things aren’t that simple.

The spell requires a couple of things with one being that of the Swamp Water.

Swamp Water is the easiest thing to collect if you know exactly what you’re looking for. For starters, Swamp Water is found in the Glade of Trust area exclusively for the Frozen Memories quest.

Head to the Glade of Trust and make your way towards the river. If you walk around the river, you’ll notice several bubbles that look like shiny yellow items.

These glowing areas are the Swamp Water you seek. Go towards it and interact with it by pressing the E button to pick up the Swamp Water.

You’ll need 3x Swamp Water for the spell Elsa needs to bring back Kristoff’s memories. There will be plenty of Swamp Water around, so finding the required number will be easy.

To aid you in your search, we’ve included a Swamp Water image below so you know exactly what to look for

Once you’ve gathered the required three Swamp Water, you can return to Elsa and proceed to complete the rest of the mission’s requirements.