How To Cook Stone Soup For Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Stone Soup is a required dish to cook when completing The Spirits of Nature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. During this quest, Anna requests you to find her sister Elsa, who is found in the forest area but the path towards her is blocked by an Earth Giant. To reach her, you must wake up the Earth Giant by cooking a Stone Soup dish for them.

In this guide, we will show you how to cook Stone Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Stone Soup

Just like any other dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must collect a few ingredients to cook the Stone Soup. To cook this dish, you need the following items:

1x Basil: Found at the Peaceful Meadow

3x Craggy Rocks: Found at the Frozen Realm

1x Oregano: Found at the Plaza

Being one of the most ordinary herbs to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will not have a hard time finding Basil at the Peaceful Meadow. Do note that Basil grows exclusively at the Peaceful Meadow so there is no need to search for it elsewhere.

Once collected, move on to the next ingredient which is the Craggy Rock. You must collect three of these at the Frozen Realm, but for that, you must have the location unlocked to proceed any further.

These Rocks are grey-colored stones scattered all around the Frozen Realm that you will find after talking to Anna.

As for the last ingredient, which is Oregano, it is by far the easiest to find since you can collect it at the Plaza. Once you have gathered up all the required ingredients for the Stone Soup, head over to the cooking station and place all the ingredients in the cooking pot.

Wait for the dish to complete and serve it to the Earth Giant to wake them up and continue your path towards finding Elsa to complete the Spirits of Nature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.