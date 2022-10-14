Disney Dreamlight Valley Error 7 Fix

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a few bugs and glitches here and there that should be ironed out with future updates. The game is currently in early access and hence, some issues are to be expected.

That being said, Disney Dreamlight Valley is still a relatively clean game overall and you will hardly come across any issues that prevent you from advancing.

Game Initialization Error 7 is one of the rare issues that some players are notably experiencing. It causes your game to be stuck during loading.

The following guide will explain how Error 7 gets triggered and how you can fix it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What causes Error 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

According to an official statement from developer Gameloft, the bug is limited to only players in New Zealand and in some Australian states. Even then, only some of them may possibly face the Game Initialization Error 7.

The error is apparently triggered when you quit Disney Dreamlight Valley while having the “Well Fed” buff on your character.

The buff adds an extra Golden energy bar on top of your regular health bar, making it a pretty good buff in certain situations. You only get the buff after eating several cooked meals. Hence, it is not something you are expected to do in the early game.

How to fix Error 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The most obvious way is to simply not have the Well Fed buff on your character while exiting the game. That means limiting yourself to only a couple of cooked meals at most.

That being said, some players have discovered a workaround for the issue. To fix Game Initialization Error 7, set your time to either 12 hours behind or change your time zone to the United States. That will ensure the error no longer freezes your loading screen even if your character had the buff on exit.

This is, however, a temporary fix. Gameloft will be pushing a permanent fix with the next update. So until then, you can use the workaround for your character in Disney Dreamlight Valley.