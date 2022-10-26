Disney Dreamlight Valley: Solve Cave Puzzle and Free Ursula

Same as any other questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find Ursula trapped inside a cave on Dazzle Beach in the Great Power questline with a puzzle that needs to be solved if you want to free her.

The puzzles can be a bit tricky for some people to solve, but worry not! because this detailed guide will help you free Ursula by solving the cave puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to free Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Ursula stuck on the North East side of Dazzle Beach and when you enter the cave she will tell you about her curse and how you can help to get her out of the cave. You will have to solve three different puzzles to free Ursula that can be found on three different levels.

1st Puzzle

1st puzzle will be about placing gems on the required statues. You will need to find the gems in the open world to proceed to the next step of the puzzle.

Peridot

Aquamarine

Garnet

After mining for these gems with a pickaxe, you will return to the cave and proceed to the next step where you have to place each gem on the statue corresponding to its color.

Peridot on the Green Statue

Aquamarine on the Blue Statue

Garnet on the Red Statue

With that, you will solve your first puzzle of freeing Ursula.

2nd Puzzle

You will find some clues to the second puzzle statue. The clues will be labeled as

Underground for the First Statue

Golden and Brown for the Second Statue

Red and Round for the Third Statue

These clues will be about what crops you need to plant in front of the statues. The first clue will be about planting Carrots. The second clue will be about planting Wheat. And finally, the Third clue will be planting Tomatoes.

After planting all the crops you will solve your 2nd Puzzle of freeing Ursula.

3rd Puzzle

3rd puzzle will be of cooking a dish for the crops you planted close to the 2nd puzzle statue. You will be able to cook Veggie Pasta, the recipe of it which can be found inside the chest nearby.

Once you have cooked and consumed the meal, the final gate will open where you will find the Orb of Power. Collect the orb using the Fishing Rod and head back to Ursula. Place the orb in the pillar and that will free Ursula.