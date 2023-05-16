Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 2 – Red Camellia Beauty Parlor, Infiltrate Shan Yun’s Mansion, Infiltrate Ivan Jacobi’s Office

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 2 will help you with the second mission and will guide you on how to infiltrate Jacobi’s office and Shan Yun’s Mansion.

The second mission in the Death of the Outsider tasks players with finding “Twin-Bladed Knife” location. Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough will detail the most optimal way to complete the mission without killing anyone.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 2

Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough will detail everything that players will need to complete the Mission 2 without killing anyone.

Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough

Red Camellia Beauty Parlor

Use the blink ability to get to the high balcony and then turn right at the stairs to find a back-alley. Use Displace ability over the fence and then use this ability behind the sleeping dogs and find the back entrance to the Red Camellia Beauty Parlor. There is only one person inside, either sneak by knockout this person.

Your target will be in the back office on a large desk. Read the open ledger to get two names; Ivan Jacobi and Shan Yun. You need to find them and investigate both of them to get the location of the knife and steal their keys.

Infiltrate Ivan Jacobi’s Office

Jacobi’s location is the easier of the two so let us go there first. In addition, the info you will find in his office will make it easier for you to infiltrate Shan Yun’s house. The office will be locked and the key to the office is with Jacobi himself.

Get to the office door and read the note that will tell you the guy’s location. He will be practicing a speech in nearby Colibron Plaza. However, the place is swarming with guards so it will be a bit difficult to pickpocket him but, there is one way.

Sneak into the place and use the Displace ability to get into a small office behind the stage. Use the entrance to the right of Jacobi as no guard will be watching this door. Jacobi will wander close to the opening in the tent and from here, you can pickpocket him easily.

Go to the office and open the door. Here you will find a key on the desk, a note that you will need to read to convict Jacobi of murder, and look behind the painting to find the evidence you need. Take the blood vial and note to prove that Jacobi is a murderer. Visit the journalist near the bank and give your evidence to him.

Infiltrate Shan Yun’s Mansion

Shan Yun’s Mansion is located directly across the Spector club. The best way is through the front door. Just sneak into Shan Yun’s girlfriend’s apartment near the Beauty Parlor in the statue square. Look in the blue apartment building.

In the apartment, you will find a note titled “Our Secret Knock”, read it and then interact with the mansion front door and you will be welcomed inside. You will enter a larger interior and the mansion is a separate instance.

Enter the room to the right and Displace across the parlor to the kitchen. Knock the waiter out and grab the key for the dumbwaiter.

Unlock Shan Yun’s Safe

You will need an audiograph to open the safe. Go to the second floor using the dumbwaiter and remove the whale oil from the generator to disable the security system. Sneak into the collection room and take the audiograph from the display case. You will have to play “Release Thy Golden Locks, Gloria” to open the safe and return to Daud to plan the bank heist.

That is all for our Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 2 with tips on how to complete the mission without killing anyone.