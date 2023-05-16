Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 1 – Save Daud, Jeanette’s Key, Escape The Area

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 1 will help you with completing the first mission of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider without killing anyone and escape the area.

The first mission in the Death of the Outsider tasks players with freeing Daud and then escaping the area without killing anyone. Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough will detail the most optimal way to complete the mission without killing anyone.

The first mission tasks players to save Daud. Players will not have any powers in the first mission of Death of the Outsider. So while it will be a no-kills stealth walkthrough players will have to stick to the shadows and collect goodies instead of just blasting our way through even through.

Save Daud

Players can sneak through maintenance tunnels or can also bribe guards to reveal the alternate paths that will definitely come in handy. The path to the Albarca Baths will be unguarded and players can walk straight into the first floor and will find Daud tied down in the pit below.

Players first need to collect Jeanette’s key which Jeanette who is the leader of the Eyeless gang is carrying. The leader will be located in the office upstairs beside the kennel. However, going upstairs is going to be tricky as it is a restricted area and if you are seen, the enemies will attack on-sight.

You can get to upstairs through Entrance Hallway. There will be blocked door that the nearby Eyeless guard will open up for 100 coins. Once you get through, payers need to get to Jeanette without being spotted.

She will be in the office at the end of the hall with the interior windows. In the middle room, players can climb up into the pipes above the furnaces and steam machines. Get up there and stun the dogs. Jeanette will be located in Private Baths and you can track this area by gaining the map to the left as you enter the bathhouse.

As you stun the dogs or you can just ignore them. Open the door and wait for the guard to sit down and Jeanette will still be patrolling. You can loot her from behind without being spotted or you can shoot her with a stun dart and then non-lethally takedown the sitting guard. Loot the body and get the key.

Escape The Area

Get to Daud and use the key and the switch and Daud will escape. The gang members will scatter as soon as Daud is free and the City guards will invade the bathhouse. The only way to get out is through the front door so, backtrack to the balcony hallway and wait for the patrolling guard to walk out of the bar area. Once he leaves, hide in the upper area of the optional room.

After a while, the entrance will clear out, just sneak left and drop into the railway tunnels. Go through the door, jump onto the train cart, and then onto the pipes and the rest will be a walk in the park.

That is all for our Dishonored: Death of the Outsider No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Mission 1 with tips on how to free Daud and escape the area.