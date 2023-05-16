Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough ‘Dust District Guide – Access Stilton Mansion

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide to help you complete the Dust District and reach the Stilton Mansion.

This mission basically requires you to head through the Dust District in order to reach the Stilton Mansion. While completing this mission, either Byrne or Paolo will help you.

Old Batista District

After starting the mission, head out of the basement and proceed towards Captain Foster. A little ahead, Far Reach across the street on the left-hand side and into the wrecked building.

There are two enemies on top of the stairs. You need to for one to move away and Far Reach to the other one. Try to choke the nearest one and use a Sleep Dart on the farther one.

Once done, disable the Windmill to shut down a Wall of Light. As soon as you see the enemies by the front of the area, Far Reach down and proceed through the Wall of Light in order to reach another wrecked building.

After you are inside the building, Far Reach to the upper area to extract some information from Captain Foster. Once you have the information, exit the building, and proceed through the streets to reach a checkpoint with Overseer Masks attached to a signpost.

Continue hugging the right-hand side wall and proceed towards the Black Market in the lower area. You need to make sure to deal with Howlers before accessing the Black Market.

Once you are done, head back to the Main Boulevard and inside a codenamed building. Head in through the barricade door, destroy a Bloodfly Nest, and find a Rune on the second floor. From there, head to the top floor of the building, climb out of the open window, Far Reach to a pipe, and inside another building.

Inside the new building, use Sleep Darts on a couple of Nestkeepers and also deal with a couple of Bloodfly Nests. There is another Rune in the building which you should consider grabbing before exiting the area.

Once done, Far Reach onto a sunshade on the left-hand side, and head inside another area. After you are inside, deal with a Howler in there and proceed towards the lower area.

In the lower area, hide near the stairwell, choke the two enemies one by one and hide their bodies in the same area. While you are on the lower floor, look for a couple of Paintings and an Outsider Shrine.

You need to Far Reach to the balcony of Paulo’s Apartment and find a diary which contains information about Durante. Once you are done, head towards the Black Market, and find a Soup Kitchen. In this area, you need to look for a damaged brick wall, break the wooden planks, and crawl through the area.

Once you are on the other side, you need to deal with solo enemies either with Sleeping Darts or Normal Takedowns. From there, you need to Far Reach to the scaffolding on the second floor and head inside a window to find a Rune. While you are in this area, you need to use a Sleeping Dart on an awake enemy and pickpocket a sleeping Overseer to acquire the Confiscation Key.

From there, choke the Overseer located in the far hallway and another one inside left-hand side room. From there, unlock the room with the Confiscation Key and collect the loot inside. After you are done, head down the stair, deal with another Overseer at the desk and proceed towards Durante’s cell – also make sure to hide the body.

After that, you need to head towards the elevator and reach the third floor. Continue a little ahead and you should be able to come across Vice Overseer’s Office. You need to Far Reach through a window in order to head inside the side-rooms and knock an Overseer out. From there, do the same with a doctor on the left-hand side.

There are several Overseers, the Vice Overseer, and some more enemies in the area. You can deal with all of them at the same time by using the Sleeping Darts and Mesmerize. Once you are done with everything, head inside the office in order to find Durante’s Key and a Bonecharm.

You basically need to reach Paulo’s Office and access Durante’s Office without getting seen. You need to find/read everything there is in the area and head back right at the start – near the statue.

After you are in the new area, you need to input the answer that you found in Durante’s Office. This should allow you to unlock the door and proceed towards the Stilton Mansion.

This is all we have on Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide to complete Dust District. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!