Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough ‘Death to the Empress Guide – Reach Dunwall Tower, Reclaim the Throne

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide to help you complete Death to the Empress and reclaim the throne.

You need to head to Dunwall Tower, reunite Delilah Copperspoon’s spirit with her body in order to make her mortal and eliminate her once and for all.

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide

In our Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about completing Death to the Empress in the game.

Dunwall Streets

To start off, collect everything you need from the Black Market and proceed with the mission. While you are shopping, make sure to keep an eye out on one of the Wolfhounds who will try and pounce on you.

Once you are back on the main road, proceed through the broken gate and deal with another Wolfhound a little ahead. While moving ahead, look for Boyles on your left-hand side and crouch your way towards the back-entrance. There are a couple of enemies in the area.

After entering Boyles, knock out the robbers inside without making too much noise, and rob everything inside.

From there, head towards the Dunwall Courier and speak with the Editor on the top floor. Since the front entrance is sealed, use the alleyway on the left-hand side and head inside via side-entrance. You can also rob the area if you like and then proceed towards the tower.

Once you are on the main road, you should be able to locate a demolished building. Once you are inside the building, Far Reach to the upper floor, and reach the fourth floor without making any noise.

You should be able to find a Witch in this area which can be dealt with using a Sleeping Dart. From there, use the beam to reach a balcony and knock out an enemy on the left-hand side followed by another one on the far side.

Once you are in the second room, find a Barometer, and an Outsider Shrine.

After acquiring these items, you need to return to the balcony and walk over pipes in order to reach the back-area. There is a Witch directly above you – either use a Sleeping Dart or try to flank her from adjacent buildings. You should be able to find a Black Bonecharm.

Once you have acquired it, return to the main road, and head inside Coldridge Canal from the Armory. You can get the key from the Black Market.

Coldridge Canal

You need to swim to a landing on the right-hand side and Far Reach to the top of the walls. On top, do not head towards the left-hand side area. Instead of it, jump off the wall on the right-hand side, onto the pipes, and towards Witches inside the greenhouse. You should try and get the Bonecharm on the left-hand side room.

You need to take the far door out of the greenhouse and avoid enemies both on left and right side areas. A little ahead, drop down onto the hill and find a Bonecharm. Once you are done, proceed towards a gazebo on the right-hand side.

From there, you need to proceed towards the large building with another Bonecharm. There is a Witch located near a corner, but there is no point engaging her. You need to head over to the walkway located on the right-hand side to proceed ahead.

Head over to the backside of the building and deal with a Witch as soon as she turns around. There is another Witch on the platform who can be dealt with rather easily. Once you are done with both of them, find another Bonecharm inside an open box.

Now return to the gazebo and stick to the left-hand side wall in order to head inside the pump room. There are several Witches in the area i.e. one near the stairway, one inside the room, and two inside the pump room. These Witches are spread across the area which should make it easy for you to deal with them.

Once you are done with the Witches, exit the area by jumping through a small window, reach the walkway above the tower entrance, and head inside the tower.

Dunwall Tower Interior

There are two Witches in one of the initial rooms and a Gravehound near a deceased Overseer ahead. Deal with these enemies and loot a Bonecharm and a Corrupt Bonecharm from the body.

Head towards the stairs on the backside of the area and find a statue of Delilah in the middle of the corridor. Avoid the statue and proceed towards the next alleyway.

There is no need to head inside the Banquet Section on the left-hand side of the hallway. Head towards the right-hand side to approach the kitchen and wait for two Witches to complete their dialogue. After they are separated, knock them out one by one and crawl through the left-hand side window.

There is a Witch and a Clockwork Soldier in the next area. You need to Shadow Walk towards the stairs and head down into the security room. While you are down there, fill the empty Whale Oil Tank and turn on the power.

This causes a couple of Witches to arrive in the area. The best course of action is to wait for them to separate and knock them out. Once done, head back up and towards the chapel in the backside of the area.

Collect everything there is inside the chapel and interact with the workshop to trigger the magical process and acquire the Corrupt Rune. Once you have collected everything, proceed towards the main doors and head right. Proceed through the small room to find the elevator in order to reach the throne room.

As soon as you call the elevator, a Gravehound comes down – make sure to deal with it.

Dunwall Tower Rooftop

If you did not talk to Delilah’s Statues during the course of your journey, she will be unaware of you. If you, however, did talk to her statues, you will know about your entrance. After you find her, use your heart on Delilah.

Do not directly jump inside the painting and use the Corrupt Rune on the throne. Only after you have done this, you need to enter the painting. You basically need to choke each statue from behind to avoid detection and eventually find Delilah.

Now all that remains is to carry her out of the painting, put her on Emily’s throne, and interact with the statue to complete the game.

This is all we have on our Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!