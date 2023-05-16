Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough ‘The Clockwork Mansion – Accessing the Mansion, Saving Sokolov

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide to help you complete The Clockwork Mansion without killing or alerting anyone and to earn Low Chaos status.

The Carriage Station

After getting off, the first thing you need to do is to scout the entire area and search for loot as there is plenty of it in the area. Once you are done with the loot, proceed a little ahead to find a patrol in the area.

Once the patrol moves away, head inside the left-hand side street and then inside the abandoned building to deal with some Bloodflies. What you need to do here is to reach the upper walkway and continue through the street without getting detected.

Your job here is to move across the street to the other street. There are a few enemies in the area, but also some good loot so you should try and explore it. Once you are done exploring, head towards the Black Market in the basement of the area. You should be able to buy a key from the Black Market, but it is not required to complete the mission.

Once you are done, you need to head to the balconies directly above the Black Market. Continue heading up until you hit the fourth floor. You should be able to spot a basement entrance from the balcony. Your task is to head inside the basement.

There are two enemies inside the basement which you can easily knock out once they are separated. With the basement clear, head back on the main street and carefully knock out any enemies in your clear sight. Apart from this, you also need to rewire the security panel in order to deal with the Wall of Light.

Pass through the Wall of Light and arrive at the Carriage Station. From there, head over to the stairs, and Far Reach to the second-floor of the area. At this point, you need to knock out an Elite Guard first and then the other guard. With all enemies cleared in the area, head to the next district.

Clockwork Mansion

After arriving, immediately head towards your right-hand side in order to proceed towards barracks. Far Reach to get behind a couple of enemies and knock them down. Make sure to hide the bodies followed by heading to the second floor.

There are two enemies in the area. You need to lure them out one by one and hide their bodies after dealing with them. Once done, head up the stairs to proceed the mission.

Once you are in this area, you should also consider removing the Whale Oil Tank in order to disable the Wall of Light. This can also be done in another way. Your job is to head to the very top of the area and then head inside the Veteran’s office. Disable the enemy and loot everything that you find inside i.e. a key and a document.

From this area, you need to head back towards the carriage and use the code on the console right next to it. Once you are done, head inside the carriage and carry on towards the Clockwork Mansion.

After heading inside through the main doors, use the mechanism in the adjoining rooms in order to change the rooms and loot anything you want. Once done, head to the top floor and loot everything there is.

From there, change the mechanism once again, and head left in order to Far Reach to a display case. From there, grab the ledge and head towards the inner area. You must do it as quickly as possible to be successful.

Continue through the hallway in order to come across some windows. Once you are near the windows, you need to use the one on the right-hand side and head to another hallway.

Inside this new hallway, there are two more Elite Guards. You should be able to separate them with any difficulty and then take them out one by one. It is also important that you hide their bodies in order to avoid any difficulties in future.

Once you are done with the enemies in the rea, you need to head towards the elevator and be on your way to the doctor. However, there are some enemies between you and the doctor. The idea, again, is to separate them and then proceed towards the doctor.

Your job here is to head deep into the assessment chamber and stick to the upper walkways. There are a couple of Elite Guards in the area which you must take care of before moving forward. Near the assessment chamber, you come to a metal staircase. You basically need to head down the stairs and complete the puzzle in order to break open the chamber.

Once you are done with the puzzle, you should be able to head inside the cell. At this point, your job is as simple as grab and go without getting detected by the Clockwork Soldier. Use your Far Reach in order to do this as stealthily as possible.

Kirin Jindosh

Once you have taken care of the doctor, head to the assessment chamber once again and head inside the area with an Elite Guard inside. This should allow you to see a Wall of Light.

Since you will not be able to pass through the Wall of Light, your job is to pass through the rat hole and disable the Wall of Light from the other side. This can be done using the Shadow Walk. Once on the other side, call the elevator and head to Jindosh’s office. There is a little puzzle in this area which requires doing quite a lot of things.

The basic task is to make sure that you successfully power up the Electroshock Machine located nearby. Once done, you should be able to take the elevator to the top floor where Jindosh is stationed. Once there, you basically need to get behind and knock out.

Once done, carry the body to the middle floor, put the target in the chair, and get rid of him once and for all. From there, you need to head back to where you left Sokolov, and head to the carriage leading to Lower Aventa.

This should allow you to complete the mission without sacrificing your Low Chaos status.

This is all we have on our Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide, if there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!