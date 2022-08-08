How to Get Triceramon in Digimon Survive

Triceramon is basically a dinosaur Digimon with humongous strength of competing with herbivorous dinosaurs. This dinosaur is very calm by nature, but once it performs its charge attack, no one can stand them as they are really powerful. If you are interested in befriending and recruiting Triceramon in Digimon Survive, our guide right here will assist you in that task.

How to Recruit and Befriend Triceramon

You can get Triceramon by Digivolving Agumon and its three champion forms. But there lies a risk. You cannot always predict that you’ll get Triceramon for sure. You have very less probability of getting Triceramon through this method. But the good part is, this is not the only way to get this Dinosaur, Triceramon.

You will find Triceramon in part 7 of your game when you arrive in the factory area. You will note that Triceramon is a very common specie over there but you need to fight it as you are going to get many Large Sincerity Melons which can further be used to raise this dinosaur’s SP.

Triceramon appreciates people that make him feel stronger and powerful. So you need to behave aggressively when Triceramone asks something.

There is a bar above the creature that fills up as you answer its questions. Every question fills the bar differently. So you need to fill it up at least 50% if you want to recruit Triceramon. The more bar is filled, the higher the chances of befriending that creature.

Best Answers

Triceramon will ask you several questions (that are given below) and you will have to answer them if you want to befriend Triceramon. You will have four options, among which you will have to select one. If you select the right option, the bar will fill up to a greater extent.

Q1. ‘Is there something you’d like to say to me? Go on, don’t be shy.’

Best Answer: ‘You’re in my way.’

Q2. ‘It’s better to take some sort of action than just sit idly by and worry.’

Best Answer: ‘Look before you leap.’

Q3. ‘The goal of this battle is to test each other’s strength.’

Best Answer: ‘Fighting sounds scary.’

Q:4 ‘What do you think is the most important thing for building trust?’

Best Answer: ‘Opening up.’

Q5. ‘By the way, why exactly are you here?’

Best Answer: ‘To meet you.’

Q6: ‘What kind of human are you?’

Best Answer: ‘A cowardly human.’

Q7. ‘Are there bonds stronger than family?’

Best Answer: ‘I really can’t say.’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Triceramon and take it along with you in your future adventures in Digimon Survive.