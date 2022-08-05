How to Get Sangloupmon in Digimon Survive

Recruiting Sangloupmon is the same as recruiting any other Digimon in Digimon Survive. Befriending this Digimon can prove to be very fruitful as Sangloupmon is very powerful. This guide will help you locate and befriend Sangloupmon in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend Sangloupmon

Players will actually first encounter Sangloupmon in Digimon Survive during Part 3’s Arukenimon fight, as Sangloupmon is Dracmon’s first evolution. However, at this point they can’t recruit Sangloupmon.

You’ll have to wait until Part 6 to befriend a Sangloupmon, as they start showing up in random shadow encounters. Afterward, players can run into it in Free Battles too, and if they request something from it instead of becoming friends, they’ll get a Big Bandage.

Digimon Survive makes it pretty easy to befriend a Digimon by talking to them in a Free Battle. Each response will earn or deduct points, with points awarded for each correct answer.

At the end of the dialogue, players with three or more points will have the option to request an item from the Digimon or to ask it to become a friend.

Best Answers

The questions and statements used by Sangloupmon are similar to those used by Cyclonemon, but its preferred answers are very different. In spite of its lone wolf attitude, Sangloupmon needs to be shown that humans are worth respecting.

Below is the list of all the answers which will help you befriend and recruit Sangloupmon.

Q1. Inferior creature, surrender and you may yet live!

A: Humans ain’t inferior!

Q2. Those whose positions waver from little more than words do not amount to much.

A: Never happened to me.

Q3. It’s hard to believe there are monsters out there that coexist with humans…

A: Friends help friends!

Q4. What would you say is your favorite expression?

A: Steady progress.

Q5. Supreme beings can’t be understood by others. But that doesn’t mean I’m lonely or anything.

A: A lone wolf, huh?

Q6. Do you like the moon? The sight of a full moon is so heartwarming, don’t you think?

A: Reminds you of you?

Q7. Some things in this world cannot be overturned… Do you know of what I speak?

A: There’s no such thing!