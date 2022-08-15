Various items and resources in Digimon Survive serve different beneficial purposes. Acquiring these items and having them in your inventory saves you in times where you least expect it. Players can obtain a variety of Negotiation Items as rewards from different Digimons. This guide will walk through every Negotiation Item available in the game and which Digimons give them as rewards. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Get All Negotiation Items in Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive offers a Negotiation System that allows the players to get additional items of their needs and recruit enemy Digimons. This can only be done if players correctly answer the question each Digimon in the game asks while befriending them.

If you need a specific Negotiation Item, what helps the best is identifying which Digmon gives what item in Digimon Survive. This ensures you’re rushing to the correct Digimon to get your hands on the things you need quickly and efficiently.

Below we’ve provided you a list of all Negotiation Items with the names of Digmons who gives them away.

Bandage

Bandages are healing items that can be acquired early in the game and are used to restore your health quickly while you’re facing any damage from the enemies.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Big Bandage

Unlike regular Bandages, Big Bandages have more healing properties. These are referred to as mid-healing items and can easily be accessed due to the number of Digmons offering them. Players can use these on their Ultimate, Champion, and Rookie Digimons when they face damage in combat against stronger bosses.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Birdramon

Deltamon

Diatrymon

Dokugumon

Fangmon

Guardromon

Meramon

Numemon

Sangloupmon

Tuskmon

Wendigomon

Salve Pack

Salve Pack becomes very handy if you’re in a battle with multiple injured Digimons on your team. It is an AOE healing item that is used to heal allies and will be very beneficial as you move forward in your Digimon Survive journey and face tougher battles in future chapters.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Gomamon

Palmon

Renamon

Tentomon

Clean Dressing

One of the essential healing items players should consider stacking up on is Clean Dressings. This single-target healing item will work very effectively on your mon friends when they receive some unwelcomed damage.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Garudamon

Megaseadramon

All Purpose Ointment

All Purpose Ointment is another great AOE healing item that is used to heal allies with proper postioning. Stacking up on All Purpose Ointment ensures that you’re backed up whenever you Digmons get struck by attacks that might drain all of their health.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Ikkakumon

Dinorexmon

Ribs

Ribs are a great healing item that restores SP for the Digimons on your teams. They are very easily available and perform the best in the game’s early stages.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Agumon

Gabumon

Patamon

Choice Ribs

Choice Ribs are a reliable modified version of Ribs item in Digimon Survive. Using these help restore a large amount of SP and are best for regular use.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Angemon

Cyclonemon

Gatomon

Seasarmon

Prime Ribs

The most powerful variation of Ribs item in Digmon Survive is the Prime Ribs. It helps restore a massive amount of SP and can also be used perfectly for Mega Digimons.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Crowmon

Megadramon

Metalseadramon

Rib Party Set

Rib Party Set is an AOE SP restoring item which restores an impressive amount of SP. This Ribs item is also very great for using on Mega Digimons.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Machinedramon

Phoenixmon

Energy Seed

If you’re about to face some tough foes, make sure you’re all stacked up on Energy Seeds. This item nullifies stat reductions and avoids debuffs enemies use to weaken your team.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Arukenimon

Boost Seed

You also might want to stack yourself up with some Boots Seeds, as these too nullify harmful status effects that bigger enemies throw around during battles.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Bluemeramon

Etemon

Marinedevimon

Fresh Snakehead

Fresh Snakehead is a must-have healing item that players should stack up as it fully restores your HP and SP!

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Beelzemon

Varodurumon

Sincerity Melon

If you want a Digimon with some expensive skills, you might want to use Sincerity Melon. When consumed by a Digimon, it boosts up its max SP permanently, making it not only powerful but also having some kick-ass skills.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Cerberusmon

Large Sincerity Melon

Large Sincerity Melon is a more potent variable of the Sincerity Melon. This is because it has more effectiveness and strength to it and can be acquired fairly easily.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Andromon

Mermaimon

Triceramon

Amulet Acorn

If you have a Digmon that lacks on their Defense, you must get your hands on an Amulet Acorn. This training item boosts up their SP Defense and helps them perform better when combatting enemies.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Angewomon

Giant Mushroom

Using a Giant Mushroom helps players raise or enhance a Digimon’s HP to max level.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Gigadramon

Weregarurumon

Giant Odd Mushroom

Giant Odd Mushroom is a stronger variation of the Giant Mushroom. It provides extra health and survivability by dramatically surging a Digimon’s HP.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Deramon

Superpower Pineapple

If you want to enhance the Physical Attack stat of a Digimon, Superpower Pineapple is all you need. It makes your Digimon strong, and its attacking abilities become absolute killer on the field.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Iceleomon

Jewelbeemon

Okuwamon

Spinomon

All-Out Banana

All-Out Banana is a quick fix for you if you have a great majority of slow Digimons in your team. It is a item that boosts SPD and helps your Digimons pick a fast pace.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Lillymon

Crunchy Apple

If you wish to increase the Physical Defense of your Digimons, you should get your hands on Crunchy Apples. It helps in strengthening your weak Digimons and makes them more resilient.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Megakabuterimon

Clobber Carrot

Clobber Carrot is a great item if you wish to increase the effectiveness of SP ATK. These attacks also have a great range and are best to use when fighting enemies from a distance.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Skullgreymon

Crunchy Clobber Carrot

Crunchy Clobber Carrot is a better version of the Clobber Carrot. Therefore, it helps in getting a larger boost to the SP ATK.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimon;

Metalgarurumon

Mature Enlightenment Slab

Mature Enlightenment Slab is an evolution item that players must get their hands on! It is essential to evolve from (Rookie, Child) stage to (Champion, Adult) stage.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Dobermon

Garurumon

Kabuterimon

Kuwagamon

Leomon

Perfect Enlightenment Slab

Perfect Enlightenment Slab is an essential evolution item that is needed to evolve from (Champion, Adult) stage to (Ultimate, Perfect) stage.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;

Magnaangemon

Metalgreymon

Monzaemon

Zudomon

Ultimate Enlightenment Slab

Ultimate Enlightenment Slab is an essential evolution item needed to evolve from (Ultimate, Perfect) to Ultimate stage.

This item can be obtained from the following Digimons;