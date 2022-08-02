How to Get Guardromon in Digimon Survive

There are numerous unique Digimon in Digimon Survive. Guardromon is perfect for those players who prefer robotic Digimon. In case you don’t know about finding and befriending Guardromon in Digimon Survive, don’t worry we’ve got you covered. This Digimon Survive guide has all the details which will help you find and get Guardromon in Digimon Survive.

How to Unlock Guardromon

There are a few places where Guardromon can be found, but it first appears at the end of Part 4. The amusement park has a Free Battle area that players can find once evil forces invade the park. After this, it starts becoming more common than Angemon and some other rare Digimon in the game.

Digimon Survive lets you befriend Guardromon like any other Digimon. The player can talk to Guardromon by selecting the Talk option and then choosing it from the Enemies list. As a result, they will be presented with three questions and statements, each of which will require a response.

To ask Guardromon to become a friend, players must fill at least three segments in the bar above his head by the end of the conversation.

Due to the fact that it is a machine, it is actually fairly easy to predict the questions asked by Guardromon. Due to its programming, Guardromon responds poorly to discussions of emotions, as is the case with any robot. There is a strong connection between its primary purpose of guarding and following orders and all but one of the best responses address these themes.

Guardromon Best Answers

Below is the list of all possible questions with their answers which will help you get Guardromon with ease.

Question. What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?

Best Answer: Get Annoyed!

Question. I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible…

Best Answer: And yet fight we must.

Question. Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it?

Best Answer: Not for me, nope.

Question. Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime?

Best Answer: Yeah, shame on you!

Question. If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?

Best Answer: With my fists!

Question. How do clouds in the sky look to you?

Best Answer: I wanna ride one!

Question. Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think?

Best Answer: Efficiency is key.