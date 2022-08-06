How to Get Gatomon in Digimon Survive

Gatomon is a cute, little Digimon. Don’t fall for its looks and size though as Gatomon is the best all-rounder which you can befriend in Digimon Survive. It has very decent stats as well as some of the best digivolution path. Even though you will have a variety of digimon to consider but missing out on recruiting Gatomon in Digimon Survive could be a very serious mistake because this creature could bring balance to your team.

How to Recruit and Befriend Gatomon

You can only befriend Gatomon once you are at Part 4 of the main story. This cute little Gatomon will appear in the free battle area of the amusement park. There are many other Digimon as well to find in the area like Diatrymon and Birdramon. You will have to get into fight with it before you an answer its questions and befriend it.

The process of befriending and recruiting Gatomon is more or less the same as other Digimon. You just have to answer some questions during a fight and if your answers happen to be according to Gatomon’s choice, you will befriend it.

There is a bar above the creature that fills up as you answer its questions. Every question fills the bar differently. So you need to fill it up at least 50% so that the creature might become friends with you. The more bar is filled, the higher the chances of befriending a Digimon.

The same is the case with Gatomon in Digimon Survive. Gatomon will ask you several questions (that are given below) and you will have to answer them. You will have four options among which you will have to select one. If you select the right option, the bar will fill up to a greater extent.

Best Answers

Gatomon is a very nice creature. Unlike many others that are rude and selfish, this creature is very nice and expects nice answers in return.

This is what you should keep in mind while answering its questions rather than just guessing the options. However, we have enlisted the questions and their answers below:

Q1. ‘I don’t feel so good….. Someone, help….. ….Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?!’

A: ‘I’m glad you are okay!’

Q2. ‘I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human!’

A: ‘I trust you.’

Q3. ‘Go on…. Try guessing what I think of ya!’

A: ‘That I’m funny.’

Q4. ‘Boy, you’re a tough-lookin’ mug, aren’t ya?! I bet I’d lose if we threw down…’

A: ‘Why don’t we find out.’

Q5. ‘Hey, what kind of food do ya like?’

A: ‘Veggies all the way.’

Q6: ‘Next whatddaya think’d be a good prank?’

A: ‘Pranks are bad.’

Q7. ‘Don’t you think everyday’s just soo boring?’

A: ‘I’m too busy living.’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Gatomon and take it along with you in your future adventures in Digimon Survive.