If you are running into an issue with the newly released game ‘Digimon Survive,’ know that you are not alone. An FPS issue has been affecting players on all platforms making it unbearable to play. There are however few settings that can help you with the recurring Fps drops and various performance bugs in Digimon Survive.

How to Fix Low FPS in Digimon Survive on PC

If you have downloaded Digimon Survive via Steam, you can verify the integrity of the game, ensuring that you do not have any corrupted files to deal with.

To verify the game file’s

Open Steam and location Digimon Survive in your Library

Right-Click on Digimon Survive and select “Properties.”

Click the “Local Files” tab

Click “Verify integrity of game files.”

Wait for the steam to finish scanning your game files

The other way to fix the low frame rate is to adjust your graphic settings according to your PC specs. These are the minimum and recommended systems required to play Digimon Survive

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 or AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 or AMD Radeon HD 7850

Storage: 15 GB

Graphic Preset: Low

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 15 GB

Graphic Preset: High

How to Fix low FPS on Consoles

There are a couple of settings for the console that can help you deal with the low frame rates occurring mid-battles. If you are struggling with these issues, you can disable attack animations or increase the battle speed.

This fix will help you, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to see the attack animation at all.