How to Get Dokugmon in Digimon Survive

According to the ancient Chinese philosophy, Yin and Yang, it says that there is good in bad and bad in good. If you try to translate the same philosophy in context with Digimon Survive, we can say that characters who once were bloodthirsty for our lives can also become trust-worthy companions and in this guide, we will walk you through exactly how you can befriend Dokugmon in Digimon Survive.

Dokugmon is the first boss that you will face in Digimon Survive. Dokugmon looks like a tarantula on steroids and with just one wrong move, Dokugmon will put you to bed for good.

How to Recruit and Befriend Dokugmon

Befriending Dokugmon is not as easy as any other Digimon in the game mainly because of two reasons. Firstly, due to its wild nature talking to it is a challenge on its own.

Secondly, getting Dokugmon is tough because it hates humans and the chances of it becoming friends with one are very slim. The good part about all of this is that you don’t have to fight it physically, rather, you have to get through its skull.

As Dokugmon is the first boss you’ll encounter during your journey in Digimon Survive, you’ll first meet Dokugmon as your foe during Part 1 of the game. At this point you won’t be able to talk to it thus you won’t be able to befriend it but don’t worry you will get the chance to get Dokugmon during Part 3 of the main campaign.

During Part 3, you will unlock Free Battles when you escape from the Haunted School. In those Free Battles, you will see Dokugmon. This is when you will be able to talk to it and hence befriend it.

Just like every other Digimon in the game, you will need to engage in a conversation with Dokugmon in order to befriend it. There is no other way to get Dokugmon.

You will be presented with several questions or statements, and you will need to answer all of the questions correctly and that’s how you will be able to befriend Dokugmon. Every question will have more than one answer, and you will have to choose the correct one.

Best Answers

Befriending Dokugmon is not as easy as other Digimon, mainly due to the language it uses to converse. The language is mostly made up of gibberish and broken sentences. Below is mentioned the right answer to Dokugmon’s every question.

Q1: The monster has taken a threatening stance.

A: Glare at him.

Q2: Me… eat you… okay?

A: Try it, if you dare.

Q3: The monster looks away, as if bored.

A: Throw something.

Q4: The monster seems perplexed by the sight of a human.

A: Strut around.

Q5: The monster thrashes about on the spot.

A: Stare coldly at him.

Q6: The monster seems to be pleading hungrily.

A: Give him candy.

Q7: Human… no good!

A: Sorry to bother you.

After answering all the above questions correctly, you will be able to befriend Dokugmon and use him during all of your future adventures.