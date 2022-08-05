How to Get Cyclonemon in Digimon Survive

Cyclonemon is one of the most intimidating Digimon in Digimon Survive. Befriending Cyclonemon can be a bit tricky as you need to answer his question with caution. This guide will help you locate and befriend Cyclonemon in Digimon Survive with ease.

How to Recruit and Befriend Cyclonemon

Cyclonemon will first be found in Part 3 after the group meets Arukenimon, but you won’t be able to befriend one until Part 6. Cyclonemon appears in Free Battle zones after you emerge from the underground waterway, beginning with the second island area.

You have to talk to Cyclonemon first before you can recruit it. In addition to answering these three questions, you will fill in two segments of the bar above the Digimon’s head with your best responses. You can ask Digimon to become your friend if the bar is half full.

It’s a bit odd that Cyclonemon respects humans despite its own arrogance. The Digimon should be convinced that they are on the same level as humans.

Best Answers

To help you choose the best answer to Cyclonemon’s questions, here’s a list of possible responses that can help you recruit Cyclonemon

Q1. Inferior creature, surrender and you may yet live!

A: Like I’d believe that!

Q2. Those whose positions waver from little more than words do not amount to much.

A: I respect your spirit!

Q3. It’s hard to believe there are monsters out there that coexist with humans…

A: We need servants!

Q4. What would you say is your favorite expression?

A: Survival of fittest.

Q5. Supreme beings can’t be understood by others. But that doesn’t mean I’m lonely or anything.

A: I get it. Me too.

Q6. Do you like the moon? The sight of a full moon is so heartwarming, don’t you think?

A: Reminds you of you?

Q7. Some things in this world cannot be overturned… Do you know of what I speak?

A: You mean power?