How to Get BlueMeramon in Digimon Survive

If you thought Meramon was the coolest Digimon you’ve seen, wait till you cross paths with BlueMeramon! It is the counterpart of the Champion-level Meramon and gives double the damage to its enemies. This guide will dive deep into BlueMeramon, its location, and how to befriend it in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend BlueMeramon

Players will be able to locate BlueMeramon once they have progressed halfway through the game story and entered Part 6. BlueMeramon is hands down the most epic-looking Digimon we’ve encountered while playing Digimon Survive. Body covered in frosty blue flames and performance even stronger than Meremon, how perfect can it get?

It belongs to the ultimate level and possesses some sick attacks such as Ice Phantom, Cold Flame, Ice Bomb, Vision Blinder, and MP Magic. Moreover, it freezes its enemies to death and ensures no one is spared when it shares the battlefield.

At the beginning of Part 6, players will make their way to the Free Battle section of the Second Island Area and encounter BlueMeramon alongside Falcomon, Monzaemon, and Etemon.

However, do keep in mind that once Falcomon flees away, BlueMeramon will also stop showing up, so players might want to befriend BlueMeramon as the first task while entering Part 6. In case you miss the opportunity, you can always move forward into Part 7, where you’ll frequently spot this frosty-flamed Digimon.

Once you’ve encountered BlueMeramon and have contested it in combat, now comes the time when you answer its questions. BlueMeramon will ask you a total of three questions, each having four options, but only one of them is the correct answer.

Best Answers

Each correct answer grants you two points; you’ll need a few more to be eligible to ask BlueMeramon to be your friend. Here are the possible questions it will ask you and the best answers for them if you want to catch it.

Q1. ‘I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?’

A: ‘I’m not like you.’

Q2. ‘This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!’

A: ‘I’ll think about it.’

Q3. ‘Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!’

A: ‘That’s crazy talk.’

Q4. ‘Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!’

A: ‘It’s bad for your gut.’

Q5: ‘I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!’

A: ‘Scary! But I’ll win.’

Q6: ‘Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!’

A: [Stare in amazement.]

Q7: ‘Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?’

A: ‘I prefer vegetables.’