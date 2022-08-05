How to Get Birdramon in Digimon Survive

In comparison to other Digmons, who you can bump into easily in the Free Battle zone, Birdramon only shows up when it feels like blessing your eyes with its encounter. However, that does not mean you can’t catch and befriend this wild bird. In this Digimon Survive guide, we’ll be taking a deep dive into Birdramon, its location, and the requirements to befriend it.

Birdramon is a giant and fierce-looking Bird Digimon in Digimon Survive. Unlike most of the tiny and cute little Digimon we’ve discussed so far, Birdramon appears as if it has emerged from the flame with its shrouded orange coat.

It is a heavy-duty creature with it large wings that flap all around the sky with a more than decent speed. It lacks in the combat areas, but with proper defense strategies, Birdramon unleashes deadly counterattacks against its enemies.

How to Recruit and Befriend Birdramon

In order to find this bright orange giant Birdramon, players will have to progress their way into Part 3 of the Digimon Survive. There are very rare instances where you’ll find Birdramon in the initial stages of the game, so we recommend simply focusing on getting to Part 3, and from here onwards, start looking for it.

Once you’re at the required stage, start scanning for hostile areas around the game map by using your camera. Once you’ve come across one, you’ll spot a shadow emerging from it with two shining eyes; at this point, hit ‘Fight.’

From here onwards, you can engage in a fight with Birdramon and afterward continue with answering some of its questions. Apart from hostile areas, players can also find Birdramon in Free Battle areas nearby the Park. And if you’re really impatient to get your hands on this rare bird, you can get it by Digivolving Biyomon.

Once you’ve had your battle with Birdramon, now comes the part where you can select the ‘Talk’ option and engage in conversation with it to recruit. If you’ve been befriending Digimon, you already know how the process goes. Birdramon will ask you a total of three questions.

Best Answers

With every question popping up on the screen, you will have a total of four options. Each question has only one correct choice, which, upon being selected, will give you two points and boost your success rate. The more correct answers you choose, the higher the rate goes, eventually helping you get Birdramon and recruit it to your team.

Here are the possible questions Birdramon will ask you and the best answers for them.

Q1. ‘How do clouds in the sky look to you?’

A: ‘Always transforming.’

Q2. ‘I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible…’

A: ‘There’s no such thing.’

Q3. ‘If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?’

A: ‘I’d protect my friend.’

Q4. ‘Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime?’

A: ‘You should go for it!’

Q5. ‘Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it?’

A: ‘What a gentle soul!’

Q6. ‘Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think?’

A: ‘Be true to yourself.’

Q7. ‘What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?’

A: ‘I’d be embarrassed.’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Birdramon and take it along with you in your future adventures in Digimon Survive.