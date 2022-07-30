How to Get Betamon in Digimon Survive

To get the most out of your adventure in Digimon Survive, you’ll want to make friends with various Digimons along the way. Continue reading to learn how to befriend Betamon in Digimon Survive and add it to your party.

Catching a Digimon appears to be similar to Pokemon on the surface, but the game mechanics are quite different. The main distinction is how you catch Digimon. Unlike Pokemon, you befriend a Digimon by talking to them and asking them to be friends. Your conversation will influence whether or not they accept your friendship request.

Where to Find Betamon

Betamon, the small amphibian, is one of the first Digimon you’ll encounter in Digimon Survive. It is worth noting that each Digimon tends to like a particular attitude. It is therefore critical that you understand what a specific Digimon likes and dislikes.

This will greatly assist you in your quest to catch Digimons. As far as Betamon is concerned, he is gentle and kind, so you should be gentle when approaching him.

Wondering where you might run into Betamon in Digimon Survive? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Betamon will first appear in Digimon Survive Part 1.

Betamon can be found in the Free Battle area. At first, access to the Free Bat area will be restricted, but after Aoi goes missing from the second-floor classroom, you will be granted access to various parts of the school, including the Free Bat area.

How to Befriend Betamon in Digimon Survive

Betamon despises all forms of physical conflict and violence. It has a gentle personality and places a high moral value on righteousness. When approaching it, keep these things in mind.

When interacting with Betamon, it is recommended that you maintain your cool and respond in the most peaceful and respectful manner possible; this will increase the odds that you catch it.

With that out of the way, remember that when you approach Betamon and begin the conversation, you will be asked for your opinion/thoughts. You will be given four options to choose from.

Remember to select the option that best fits Betamon’s personality. Your response will determine whether or not you are compatible with Betamon. Choosing the best possible response earns you two points.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll need at least three points or more to catch a Digimon. Here are the best responses to Betamon’s conversation in Digimon Survive. These responses will ensure that you get Betamon by the end of the conversation

Question: What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?

Best Answer: Get Annoyed!

Question: I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible…

Best Answer: Then let’s retreat.

Question: Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it?

Best Answer: What a gentle soul!

Question: Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime?

Best Answer: No, but it’s not easy.

Question: If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?

Best Answer: I’d scold them!

Question: How do clouds in the sky look to you?

Best Answer: I wanna ride one!

Question: Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think?

Best Answer: Be true to yourself.