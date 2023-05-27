Black Ops 2 Die Rise Facing The Dragon Achievement Guide



Black Ops 2 has finally received its “Revolution” DLC but at the moment, it is timed exclusive for Xbox 360. However, it will soon make its way to the PS3 and the PC.

In this guide, we will specifically talk about how to get “Facing the Dragon” achievement in the Die Rise map of the DLC. This achievement can be obtained by facing the dragon head-on before reaching round 2.

First thing you want to do is to turn on the power and get 750 points in the first area. Now use the elevator to drop down to the bottom level.

In the immediate hallway when you leave the elevator, look for a key on the ground. Pick it up and make your way forward. Jump across the gap between two destroyed buildings.

Go through the door, turn right and go through the double doors up ahead to turn on the power in the power room. Now use the key you picked up to activate the elevator in the power room and quickly jump on the top of the elevator. Wait until it takes you to the top level.

The dragon you are looking to face off against is there, off in the distance. Head through the room, up to the ramp and knife the dragon in the face to unlock Die Rise Facing The Dragon achievement.