Diablo Immortal Sandstone Golem Guide

The Sandstone Golem is one of the World Bosses of Diablo Immortal that are strong and brutal enough to warrant a raiding party. You will not be able to take on this boss on your own.

World Bosses are new to Diablo Immortal. They are part of a new event in the game where players can work together to increase their chances of encountering a World Boss.

The following guide will show you how and where to summon the Sandstone Golem in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Sandstone Golem Boss Location

To find the Sandstone Golem location, head to the Library of Zoltun Kulle. You need to find 5x Lost Pages that randomly spawn throughout the zone.

Once done, combine those 5x Lost Pages to create a Portal Tome. Use the Portal Tome to open up a portal to Kulle’s Secret Chamber which serves as a small dungeon where you can get your hands on a loot chest but sometimes, those treasures will be guarded by a World Boss.

You can increase your chances of coming across a World Boss by creating and opening as many Portal Tomes as possible. Also, always enter your own portal because entering a portal opened by another player reduces the chance of encountering a World Boss.

Library of Zoltun Kulle has two World Bosses in Diablo Immortal: the Sandstone Golem and the Fleshcraft Hydra.

You can find the Sandstone Golem in the northeast region of the map. You can go there by crossing the bridge and making your way above the Chaos Engine.

The exact location of the Sandstone Golem has been marked on the map below. The blue markers with a parchment-like icon represent the possible locations of finding a Lost Page.

Diablo Immortal Sandstone Golem Boss Rewards

The only guaranteed drop from the Sandstone Golem is a few Experience Orbs. You can, however, grind this boss to loot a Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel. The Sandstone Golem has a slim chance to drop the Guilt of the Nameless that grants a bonus to Resistance after the Vessel has been slotted into Iben Fahd’s Sanctum.

You can also take down the Sandstone Golem for 6x Enchanted Dust that can be used to craft equipment upgrades at the blacksmith.