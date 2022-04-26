Diablo Immortal Is Getting A PC Version To Combat Emulation

Diablo Immortal was originally announced as a mobile-only game that led fans to a lot of disappointment and the birth of a meme. Hence, it will be really surprising to know that the game has a PC version as well.

During a live-streamed event earlier today, game director Wyatt Cheng confirmed that Diablo Immortal will simultaneously release for android and iOS mobile devices as well as PC on June 2, 2022.

Cheng also confirmed that Diablo Immortal will support cross-save and cross-play functionalities between mobile and PC. The bridged platforms will allow players of both communities to not only play together but also seamlessly switch from PC to mobile or vice versa whenever they please.

Diablo Immortal will furthermore support controllers and desktop peripherals like mouse and keyboard on PC. Its controls and UI have also been tailored for a PC experience.

Unlike the mobile versions though, the PC version will enter open beta testing on its release. Rest assured that PC players will still gain access to all content and features and their progress will carry over to the final version without any issues.

As to why Blizzard Entertainment decided to release a PC version, the developer noted that it was a decision to help combat PC emulation.

“On one hand, we felt that we wouldn’t be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC,” said Blizzard, “on the other hand, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible—especially our most dedicated PC fans.

“The deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience.”

Diablo Immortal takes place between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. You will be able to choose from six character classes such as the Barbarian, Wizard, Monk, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, and Crusader.

Blizzard plans to allow players to switch between classes without losing progression somewhere down the road—a first for the franchise. The feature will be introduced as an incentive for players to experiment with all of the classes without having to start all over again.