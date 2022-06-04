In an open-world RPG game like Diablo Immortal, trying to explore all of the different areas of the map can get very tedious and time-consuming, but luckily, there’s a Fast Travel system in the game. To help you out with figuring out how to use it, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing how to Fast Travel in Diablo Immortal.

How to Fast Travel in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal features a surprisingly large open world with loads of unique areas for players to explore. When you first start exploring the in-game world, you’ll quickly realize that exploring the entire world on foot seems like a very daunting task.

But worry not, since you won’t actually have to explore the entire world manually in Diablo Immortal. The developers have added a Fast Travel option which will allow you to instantly travel from one point on the map to another.

Before we talk about how the Fast Travel system works, keep in mind that the Fast Travel option is not available right from the start of the game. You need to finish the tutorial section until Deckard Cain gives you the world map. The game will then notify you that the Fast Travel option has now been unlocked.

Once the Fast Travel option becomes available, the next step is to discover Waypoints. Unfortunately, you cannot use the Fast Travel option to teleport anywhere on the map.

You can only teleport to the different Waypoints which are spread across the in-game world. And before you can even do that, you need to discover these Waypoints yourself.

This gives players an incentive to actually explore the world first before they start abusing the Fast Travel option.

When trying to find Waypoints, look for areas that are surrounded by NPCs. These areas usually have Waypoints present in them. When you find one, simply walk over it to “discover” it.

Once you have discovered a Waypoint, it will show up on your map as a purple icon. You can then Fast Travel to this Waypoint whenever you want.

To do so, open up your map and click on the Waypoint you want to Fast Travel to. Do note that you need to charge up for a few seconds before you can Fast Travel, so you’ll be very vulnerable while using the Fast Travel option.

So make sure that there are no hostiles around you before you Fast Travel to a Waypoint.