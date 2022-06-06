Diablo Immortal Bilefen Ancient Arena Event Guide

If you’re having trouble winning the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event and are in need of some help, we’ve got you covered with this guide. We’ll be showing you the process of starting the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event and what you need to do to win it in Diablo Immortal.

How To Start Bilefen Ancient Arena Event In Diablo Immortal

The Bilefen zone in Diablo Immortal has a unique event called the “Ancient Arena”. To be able to start the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event, you first need to complete the Bilefen questline until you reach the Temple of Namari.

When you reach that point, you will begin a PvP questline. This questline will lead you to the Bilefen’s Proving Grounds where you’ll be able to unlock access to the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event.

When you gain access to the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event, a quest tracker for it will appear on your screen once every three hours while you’re in the Bilefen Proving Grounds.

This quest tracker will do a 1-hour countdown for the Ancient Arena Event. When the timer runs out, the event will officially begin.

The Ancient Arena will be available from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM (server time), but it’ll only occur once every 3 hours. Once the event has begun, people outside the Proving Grounds will not be allowed to enter. Make sure you’re inside the Proving Grounds at least a few minutes before the event begins, just to be safe.

If you’re unable to make it to the Proving Grounds before the timer runs out. You will miss the event and will have to wait three hours for it to take place again.

Diablo Immortal Bilefen Ancient Arena Event Walkthrough

The objective of the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event is to unlock the Nephalem Cache (treasure chest) present in the center of the Proving Grounds. But unlocking this chest will be more difficult than you’d expect.

First of all, the chest will be protected by an Ancient Guardian boss. So before you can even get close to the chest, your team will have to take down the boss protecting it.

But that’s not all. The Ancient Arena Event is a PvP event, so there will be other players present in the arena, and everyone will be trying to unlock the chest before their opponents. The team that unlocks the chest first will be the one that will reap the rewards from it.

The chest will take 10 seconds of action to open. And the worst part is that you have to remain uninterrupted during these 10 seconds. If you get attacked while opening the Nephalem Cache, your action will be reset and you’ll have to start from scratch.

If you manage to open the Nephalem Cache, you will get 6x Enchanted Dust, a random number of an item of varying quality (normal/magic/rare), and a guaranteed Legendary Item. This means that the Bilefen Ancient Arena is currently the most lucrative event in Diablo Immortal.

The best way to approach the Bilefen Ancient Arena event is to come in a party of four. If you attempt this event solo, your chances of unlocking the chest will be very slim.

When a player dies in the Ancient Arena, they will drop an Ancient Energy Orb. If picked up, these orbs will increase your attack damage. So whenever you kill a player, make sure to walk over their body.

Players do not respawn in the Ancient Arena event. So if you get killed, you’ll be sent out of the Proving Grounds. However, if your team manages to open up the chest without you, you will still receive the rewards from it through the mail.

So if you’re attempting the Ancient Arena with a team, don’t shy away from playing with an aggressive playstyle. Even if you die trying to help your allies, your team will still be able to win the event for you. If you’re playing solo, you’ll have to play defensively since you have no allies to continue your legacy after you die.

To be able to keep up against the other players in the Ancient Arena, make sure to bring a PvP build. If your gear, gems, and attributes aren’t optimized for PvP, other players will be able to make quick work of you.

How To Farm Bilefen Ancient Arena Event In Diablo Immortal

If you want to farm the Bilefen Ancient Arena Event in Diablo Immortal, the first step is to stay below the Server Paragon Level.

When you’re below the Server Paragon Level, the number of upgrade material drops you get is doubled. This will allow you to farm boatloads of Enchanted Dust, Scrap Materials, and other items from the Bilefen Ancient Arena.

The next step is to take advantage of the different difficulty levels of the game, which are Hell 1, Hell 2, Hell 3, and Hell 4. Each difficulty level has its own Ancient Arena Event and they do not begin at the same time. So if you’re powerful enough, you can complete the different Ancient Arena Events one after another; which is known as the Power Hour.

Start from the lowest difficulty level Ancient Arena Event first and complete it as quickly as possible. If you manage to win the event in a very short amount of time, you’ll be able to join the Ancient Arena Event of the next difficulty level before it starts.

In this way, you’ll be able to farm multiple Legendary Items within a small amount of playtime; but you’ll have to be incredibly powerful to do this successfully.

If you’re just having trouble completing an Ancient Arena, you can move down to a lower difficulty level and complete the Ancient Arena Event there.