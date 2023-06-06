What is Lucky Hit Chance in Diablo 4

It is fair to say that Diablo 4 has seen some new and advanced fighting mechanics. Various new items have been added to this game, from skill sets to Status Ailments. And yes, that includes Lucky Hit. The lucky hit chance in Diablo 4 is a very hard-to-explain mechanism.

Diablo 4 Lucky Hit chance explained

To simplify it, think of it as a lottery ticket. The Lucky Hit is independent of the character class but solely depends upon the skill set you choose on your build. The higher it is likely, the more you will trigger a lucky hit. However, it is essential to note that the Lucky Hit of every skill is separate and only applies to that specific skill set in Diablo 4.

Lucky Hit Chance is not a percentage. It is an independent mechanism that decides when the hit will have a Full-on effect on the enemy. It is a two-layers RNG system, and the players must know about a skill’s base Lucky Hit Chance.

Now if you want to look at an example, let’s say you have a vulnerability skill with a lucky hit chance of 50%. This 50% chance means your every-second hit can trigger the Lucky hit in Diablo 4.

Lucky Hit in D4 can also depend upon the size and speed of the weapon you have equipped. A weapon with a faster attack speed will likely have reduced Lucky Hits. And if the weapon you’re using is bulky, significant, and heavy with a slower attack speed, the chance to trigger a Lucky hit will be greater.