Diablo 4 Freezing On Character Select Screen Fix

You have just launched Diablo 4 and are deciding which class to choose on the character select screen when you realize that the game has become stuck or frozen. There is no way to back out. You just have to forcefully close down the game and get yourself back to your desktop.

So, how do you fix the freezing on the character select screen problem in Diablo 4? Keep reading to find out.

How to fix the screen-freezing issue in Diablo 4

The screen freezing can be because of several factors. Either the servers are overloaded or your game files might be damaged or any other reason. Fortunately, there are a couple of fixes you can try which will resume your game without having to re-download the entire game.

Restart your game and PC

The first and most obvious fix for the game is to close and reopen the game 2 to 3 times. This has helped many people resume their without worry but this is not a permanent solution. If the game freezes a lot, you can restart your computer 1 to 2 times to see if the problem is gone or not.

Run the game as an administrator

If the game keeps freezing even after you have restarted the game and your PC, you can run it as an administrator.

For this, you will need to run Battle.net as an administrator and in it, you can start the game. This will remove any privilege issues regarding the user account.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Sometimes games get buggy when you play older versions that don’t have the patches which avoid such things from happening.

This is especially true for online games which require every player to be on the same version for smooth running and optimal experience.

This is a simple process. First, you have to open Battle.net. then click on Diablo 4 and click on the icon to the right of the play button.

From here you can check for updates which takes a minute. If there are updates, install them because they might have the patch to fix the issue.

Verify and Repair Diablo 4’s game files

If you have updated your game, run it on administrator, and restarted it several times, the files of Diablo 4 on your computer might have become corrupted.

This is not an alarming problem because you can easily fix them using the Scan and Repair option in the same menu as the Check for Repairs option.

This will take some time but this will clear out the problem if it is in the files downloaded and installed on your PC.

Check the server status of Diablo 4

If after all the fixes you have tried and still your game is not functioning like it used to, the servers of Diablo 4 might have some problems and they might have an error in them.

In this matter, you cannot do much but wait for a few hours and hope that the servers have been restored. You can check for the server status by going to DownDetector.