Diablo 4 Exp Farming Guide

Like all previous Diablo installments, the best gear and abilities in Diablo 4 are also only available for end-game and max-level players. Most players will want to get to the max level as soon as possible, so knowing how EXP farming works in Diablo 4 is a must. Furthermore, you must level up fast to defeat the great monsters, clear out the dungeons, and dominate in PvP arenas.

This guide will help players farm EXP faster in Diablo 4 and level up quickly.

Best ways to farm EXP in Diablo 4 and level up quickly

Before we start, the max level players can get in D4 is level 100. Playing through the campaign alone will get you to level 50, but you need to farm your way in the game to get to level 100.

Furthermore, even if you are level 100, you only get 58 skill points in total. Only 48 of these skill points can be unlocked through leveling up, and you get the remaining 10 skill points by completing some of the regional challenges, so don’t think you will get massive skill boosts by leveling up.

With all this, let us look at how to farm EXP effectively in Diablo 4.

Start on Adventurer difficulty

Now this might seem highly counterproductive. But this is a great option since, in veteran difficulty, the enemies are dangerous, and you can’t tackle them with early weapons and armor. So starting at the Adventurer, gathering resources, and leveling up is a good option early on.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you have good weapons and armor, you can shift to Veteran difficulty for 20% extra EXP in D4.

Follow the main story quests

The main story quests in Diablo 4 might not be your first choice as an EXP farming option, but we recommend starting through the main story early on. This allows you to go through the world of Diablo IV quickly and unlock new dungeons and regions.

You also unlock many quick travel points, allowing you to move through the world soon. Furthermore, the early missions also help you collect nice gear and decent EXP early on, preparing you for future challenges.

Focus on every region’s milestones

As you play through the game, you should focus on the milestones of each region. Every region has some side tasks you can complete to get a lot of EXP and an extra free skill point. It’s an easy way to get a lot of EXP without going out of your way in D4.

Clear out Dungeons

Diablo 4 is riddled with dungeons, small and big here and there. You find them from the start to the end of the game. These dungeons are filled with basic mobs for you to defeat, a boss for you to kill, and a lot of loot for you to loot.

The dungeons are a great way to get a lot of loot and excellent gear as you go through the game. You also earn the Legendary Aspects for clearing out the dungeons in Diablo 4, so you must do them later to upgrade your build.

Completing side quests

Side quests are often offered to players. These side quests are simple and easy tasks for players to complete and offer a lot of EXP in Diablo 4. They allow you to explore the map further, get upgrade materials for yourself, and get additional gear you can sell or use.

Many of these side quests can also be done alongside other quests or your main story quests. Don’t sleep on side quests.

Craft to earn EXP points

Crafting is a huge part of the Diablo series and is no different for Diablo 4. But how does it affect leveling? Well, any elixir you craft in Diablo 4 ends up giving you a 5% EXP boost when used for 30mins.

All elixirs also offer special buffs like increased defense and increased attack damage. Fortunately, these elixirs can be a huge help in clearing out dungeons or completing quests. Crafting and using the Elixirs in Diablo 4 will put you on the fast track to leveling up in Diablo 4.

Play in party

Though extremely conditional, Diablo 4 is sort of an MMO, and MMO games encourage its players to play together. As such, playing a party offers an additional EXP boost to players.

When playing in a party, players earn 10% extra EXP for every monster they defeat and 5% extra EXP by staying close to players in the world. Playing with your friends can be pretty beneficial, getting additional EXP with the other fun.

Be Effective

Don’t go on fighting the mobs one on one. Except for Elites and bosses, most mobs are weak and pathetic, so be effective and make quick work of them. Defeat these mobs effectively. Take out multiple mobs in single attacks, and use crowd control and area of effect skills to finish off enemies quickly.

It allows you to move through the dungeons faster and, as such, level up more quickly in Diablo 4. These abilities will be pretty helpful when you get to higher-level areas and allow you to save on resources for a more difficult fight later on.

Switching difficulties

Remember, we recommended that you start the game on Adventurer Difficulty rather than Veteran; that was only the start. After you are confident that you have decent gear, good skills, and enough level to make it through in Veteran Difficulty, switch.

You get additional EXP; although not much, it will make a difference once you are ready to fight off enemies easily.