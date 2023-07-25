Diablo 4 Error Code 1703 Fix 

As you play Diablo 4, sometimes you will encounter errors while trying to log in to the game. These error codes usually are related to connection and server issues and can be frustrating to deal with. One such error is the error code 1703. This one happens on the PS5 and happens when you’re trying to log in to the game.

Needless to say, it can sour your gaming mood. Troubleshooting on consoles is a wee bit different compared to let’s say on the PC.

How to fix Error Code 1703 in Diablo 4

This error can arise due to multiple problems. These can be connectivity problems, internal errors in your PS5 console, or server issues. This error can be fixed if you try some of the solutions which we have shared with you below.

Restart your console

If this error shows up, the first thing you can do is restart your console. Turn off your console and wait for a few moments and then on your console. Now, try launching the game. In most cases, this should work. In case it doesn’t, try another solution.

Check your connection

Since the error code 1703 is a connection error in Diablo 4, it is important to check your internet connection. It is possible that you get this error when your internet connection is not stable.

Go into the console settings and check if you’re getting a full Wi-Fi signal. In case there isn’t, switch to another connection with a better signal. In the event, you cannot, try connecting via an Ethernet cable.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Check the Battle.net server status

There would be a possibility that the Diablo 4 servers would be down or have some other troubles when you’re trying to log in. As such, you can verify it by going to Battle.net where you can check if that is really the case.

Alternatively, you can check through Diablo 4 official Twitter. If there is a server problem, this is where you’ll get to know about it. It’s also a good idea to just follow this account to get other updates too.

Change your DNS

Some of the gamers have reported that they fixed the error code 1703 in Diablo 4 by changing DNS settings. The Domain Name System (DNS) helps to translate the domain name in the form of IP addresses. Here is how you can change it.

Open the Settings menu on your Play Station 5, and select Network Settings .

menu on your Play Station 5, and select . From the list of options to choose from select “Set up Internet Connection” .

. Now, put your preferred network and then press Advanced Settings .

. Select DNS Settings . Fix it to Manual .

. Fix it to . Write the setting 1.1.1.1 as your primary DNS and 1.0.0.1 as the secondary DNS.

Bring The Proxy Server setting to Do Not Use .

. Restart your console now and see if the issue is resolved.

Reset your console settings

Sometimes it turns out that the incorrect settings have been selected in the console which messes with your connection. As a result, the error code 1703 in Diablo 4 may appear. To fix this, you can always try to reset your settings to default.

Open your PS5 settings and select the System option. Here, you will see System Software. Select it and then select the Restore Default setting. A few moments after that the console will have reset and you can try and play the game.

Clear Console Cache

Another way of fixing this 1703 error code in Diablo 4 is by cleaning the Cache Files from the console.

You have to turn off your PS5 .

. Press and hold the Power button.

the Power button. Listen for two beeps and then leave the button and connect a USB controller.

Bring your cursor to the Clear Cache and Rebuild Database option, and select it.

option, and select it. Click the Clear System Software Cache and Click OK.

Doing this activity will clean all the existing cache files which can be a source of getting this error of 1703. As the caches are cleaned, open your console and play the game of Diablo 4 to see if the issue is solved.