Diablo 4 Class Designer Talks About Character Progression Freedom

With Diablo 4 coming ever closer to releasing, more aspects of its development are now being explained as to what will cause it to be different from Diablo 3. In a recent interview with PC Gamer Magazine, class designer Adam Jackson gave some details on how they’ve changed the gameplay from its predecessor.

It’s fun to be powerful, and even to feel or be overpowered for a little bit. But there are lines–and remember, everything’s on a spectrum–that is outside of the spectrum.

Jackson is referring to character progression, which in the 11 years since Diablo 3 released has become a a lot more fluid. This is especially true for Diablo 4, as the game appears to be build on a service model, which Blizzard Entertainment has used to make character progression more fluid, as Jackson says.

But one of the things that we did a while back was we moved some type of functionality into the basic skill that told you what the fantasy and the types of builds and things that you could be thinking about going on later would be.

With players now able to see what certain branches of the game’s skill tree would do from the start, rather than at the end, Jackson explains that this allows them to be more informed about the progression when going into a certain branch of one of Diablo 4’s many different character classes, such as the Necromancer’s ability to create hordes of skeletons.

That way, at level one, when you’re first reading those basic skills, you kind of have an idea of the fantasies that we’re presenting to you and the gameplay you’re going to be chasing.

Whether it’s the Necromancer flooding the field with hordes of skeletons, the Barbarian’s bleed mechanics, or the Druid having the ability to create clouds of poison, every class has a variety of different ways you can build them right from the start, and you aren’t stuck with them, either.

For instance, if you find out that the build you’re currently using doesn’t feel right to you, you can spend gold in order to refund skill points, meaning that as long as you have the gold for it, you can switch your entire build on the fly.

However you want to play one of Diablo 4’s multiple classes, however, there’s only a few weeks until the game’s release date, June 6. You can tear across Sanctuary once again on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. Unfortunately unlike consoles, diablo 4 won’t feature local co-op on PC as due to some technical complications.